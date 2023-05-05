“RV”: Frightened by the approach of the Russian military, a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell into horror on the battlefield

During the battle, the Ukrainian soldier was unable to control himself and was horrified by the fact that he seemed to be approaching Russian soldiers. The video of the incident was posted on Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

In the video, a man in uniform can be seen falling to the ground in a panic and pressed his face down to it. A colleague ran to help him, who persuaded him to get up, explaining that there was no enemy nearby. “Ukraine?!” the lying man asked.

Only after making sure that there were his own people nearby, the fighter agreed to stand up and ran to the side. According to the authors of the Telegram channel, the man hurried to leave the battlefield.

Earlier it became known about the destruction of the company commander of the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Oleksandr Nemashkalo with the call sign Seven in Artemivsk.

In addition, the Russian army in Artemivsk destroyed the commander of an elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Chernigov, who commanded a group of the 73rd Naval Special Forces Center, part of the special intelligence of the Naval Forces of Ukraine.