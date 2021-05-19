Still moved by the death of her father, Ivanna Viale surprised and at the same time made his followers happy on social networks when she shared a video that she had never seen, where the journalist is seen expressing his wishes for 2021.

The material is a recording for a commercial in America, a station where Viale spent many years of his working life. All the channel’s conductors participated in it at the end of 2020 and They expressed their wishes for a 2021 that came with everything.

“I wanted to share a treasure that came to my hands, it never aired. This is my dad.”Ivanna wrote along with the video. Of course, he immediately received a lot of favorable comments, reminiscent of his father.

Ivanna replaced Mauro Viale on Radio Rivadavia. TV Capture

“What a nice memory! I will never forget Mauro, it was a pleasure working with him and learning so much !! Giant kiss, “wrote Mirta Colli, a historical television producer, while the actor Marcelo de Bellis put a red heart in response.

“My old man worked with Mauro, he was nervous when he had to direct him for the first time despite having more than 50 years of experience. He told me that he discovered a great professional, very respectful. May you both rest in peace, “said another follower.

“I already save this video. I still can’t believe what happened a month ago. Much sadness. It was Mauro from every afternoon, in winter and summer, always glued to the screen from Mar del Plata, “added a third.

Another expressed: “Beautiful memory How nice that you keep all those images. I can only remember my daddy looking at photos or bringing it up with my mind. Giant hug for you Ivanna, for your mommy and @JonatanViale A genius Mauro “.

Mauro Viale recorded a spot in America telling his wishes for 2021. Capture TV

“My wishes are: that everything goes well. That each one has his own. That all of you and we are happy. And since I have spent a few years now, I assure that everything will be fine. Congratulations!

“Mauro has the same desire as you. Let’s celebrate the holidays together. America, always with you, “closes the announcer.

Sure by then no one imagined the tragic outcome that the journalist was going to suffer, who at the age of 73 contracted coronavirus and died at the Los Arcos Sanatorium as a result of “a sudden cardiovascular picture”, while he was hospitalized.

The claim to America

Notably Ivanna is in charge of El Gíglico, a cycle led by Mauro and which is broadcast on Radio Rivadavia on Sundays from 11 to 12, accompanied by Lucas Mella.

“This show is for you, dad. It is yours, it is your space, it will always be for you. I know that you always wanted me to be here and you got it because I’m here and I want to defend you, take care of you, “said Ivanna the day it debuted on the air, on May 2. And closed with a strong criticism of the América channel.

“You don’t play with people. Do not play with the abuse of authority. They played with him until the last moment. That yes, that no, that this, that the other. I change you, I take you out, I put you on. That is not done. He did not teach me that, he taught me codes, “he complained on the air at the closing of his editorial.

DR