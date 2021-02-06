Starting from scratch but without starting from the starting box is, broadly speaking, what will happen to Efesé today. Because the duel that the Albinegros have this afternoon in front of Oviedo (Cartagonova, 4:00 p.m.) is the re-release of a saga that in its previous chapters was not successful but that now, after a fruitful winter market at least on paper, presents a best cast of actors.

With renewed energy, not only from the squad but also from a hobby eager to put some joy in their mouths, Efesé returns to the card. And the truth is that after the draw against Sporting de Gijón last Sunday, some tables that knew little, there is another atmosphere in the port city. Because in El Molinón, Luis Carrión’s men showed that the January reinforcements have been very good for the team, correcting many of the mistakes made in the summer, and that this Cartagena does have the ropes to rewrite its tragic first round of the championship.

Raúl Navas, Datkovic (who participated from the beginning a week before, against Mirandés) and De Blasis, who made his debut from the game, were already headlines in the Gijon fiefdom Chichizola. Aburjania also played, playing their first minutes with the black and white jacket. And they all left the fans wanting more.

The Albinegros have six games without winning, while Oviedo accumulates five games without taking the three points



“A good squad has been formed to achieve the goal. They are very involved people. In these two weeks I have seen good teamwork and a change in mental attitude. So I’m happy “, confessed yesterday the Barcelona coach of Cartagena when asked about the work done by the sports commission in the recently completed hiring window.

David Simón will be out after seeing the fifth yellow at El Molinón; Antoñito will enter the eleven for the first time



But to those novelties, today more names could be added. Cristian López and Ramón Azeez, the last to reach the Albinegra discipline, “are here to play,” according to the words spoken yesterday by Carrión. There have been few training sessions that they have been able to complete this week and it seems difficult that they can be chosen for the starting eleven. But after the break they could debut. Like Abujarnia in Gijón.

Antoñito, in the right-handed lane



It is clear that Antoñito will take the baton on the right side. The Andalusian, who landed without rhythm due to his limited participation in Greece due to health problems that had him in dry dock for much of his stay in the Hellenic country, will occupy the right lane. David Simón, a regular tenant in that area, will not be there as he has seen the fifth yellow card in Gijón, so he will not be able to be aligned and will be the only forced drop from the Benipila team. Delmás has been unsuccessful during this course but the right part of the rear is also his territory. It does not seem that today his particular resurrection begins.

“A good squad has been formed to achieve the goal. I have seen a change in my mind », confesses Luis Carrión, Albinegro technician



Another who is on the list of doubts is Nacho Gil. The Valencian, isolated during the last days for having tested positive for COVID-19 prevention tests, was joining work this week. With little filming after his forced break, his return sounds premature. The rest, including Clavería who was absent last day due to suspension, are all at the disposal of the coach, a Luis Carrión who subtracts tons of pressure from his team at each appearance. “I want my players to understand that to win you don’t have to do very difficult things. But since we have not won the slab for so long it seems more complicated. And not. You have to be serious, let go, have personality and do what we have worked for. So we will be closer to the three points, “he said.

Two negative dynamics



The truth is that Ephesus is having a hard time getting a victory that drives away all ghosts. In Gijón, the change was remarkable. But there is still everything to do. In fact, since last December 5, two months have already passed, Cartagena has not left a stadium with its arms raised. In Malaga the Albinegros added their last victory. Since then, two draws and four losses have been the baggage of the dockers. Too rare.

Also, the penultimate position is not a place to breastfeed. But also what the team transmitted in the last match invites us to think that the way to salvation has been found.

In front, Efesé will have an Oviedo who arrives without Arribas due to injury, and who is installed in the fifteenth position. The carbayones, who will not see how Cuco Ziganda will command them from the bench when testing positive for coronavirus these days ago, they are not with emergencies, but they cannot be distracted either. They have 28 points and have the red zone at six. That is, if they do not want problems they must return to the Asturian capital with good news. In the last five games they have lost twice (the last one last round against Albacete 0-1) and have signed the tables in three.

It is Oviedo’s first visit to the Cartagonova stadium. Curiously, the last time the Carbayones came to Cartagena was in the last encounter in the exile of Torre Pacheco. It was on January 17, 1988, with the triumph of Efesé (1-0, with a goal from Lucas). The next home game was the opening of the Benipila venue, against Burgos.