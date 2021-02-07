Robert Charvin

Emeritus Professor of Law

How can we explain that it took three years for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to claim jurisdiction over war crimes committed in Palestine?

Robert Charvin The Palestinian Authority had seized the Court in 2018, having decided to use the weapon of law in the face of the multiple illegal acts of Israel, without great illusion given the foreign policy of the Westerners who invented pseudo-legal notions like “Humanitarian interference” (initiated by Kouchner) or “The responsibility to protect” civilian populations, without ever worrying about the Palestinian people, who for more than half a century had suffered all forms of oppression. The Palestinian request was therefore bogged down in the twists and turns of a complex procedure, placed under constant pressure from the United States intervening in unwavering support of its Israeli ally. In addition to the Court’s usual slowness, extrajudicial interventions aimed at burying the Palestinian demand have therefore been added, as the United States has systematically done in UN institutions, in particular at the Human Rights Council. We have seen this, for example, with the burial of the Goldstone report in 2009 on the crimes committed in Gaza by the Israeli air force (1,400 civilians killed, 280 schools and 100,000 civilian homes and industrial equipment destroyed). At the same time, the ICC was mobilized on the repression of the opposition in Guinea!

Does this decision change anything, the offending party, Israel, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC?

Robert Charvin The crucial question posed by the Palestinian request by seizing the ICC is whether the law has any utility in international relations in the face of violence and the balance of power favored, of course, by the powers that have the means to protect themselves. ‘impose their domination. First, the United States in the Palestinian affair, Israel and its Western allies.

The American authorities (Republicans or Democrats) have nothing to do with the legality and the positions taken by the majority of the members of the UN when they hamper their policy. At the UN and in various institutions, such as the Human Rights Council, the Palestinian people enjoy very broad support: multiple General Assembly resolutions (around 70) in favor of Palestinian rights are not certainly not binding but constitute a political platform legitimizing the positions of Palestine and its actions of survival, just as the achievements of labor law do not resolve the difficulties of the working class condition but nevertheless help union action and the social movement !

The prosecution of the ICC can seize itself. He didn’t do it for Palestine. In May 2018, at the request of Palestine, Palestinian justice unable to intervene given the occupation suffered in the occupied territories, the prosecution examined the allegations of serious crimes committed by the Israelis, and its investigation was concluded in 2019. On January 21, 2020, the prosecution asked the pre-trial chamber to rule on the jurisdiction of the Court for crimes committed in Palestinian territory. On February 5, 2021, the chamber finally responded positively (by majority, including the French judge).

The procedure is only just beginning: we obviously know that it will be long and that it will meet all the pitfalls set up by Israel and its allies. Legal arguments and political maneuvering will eventually mingle. But the decision of the pre-trial chamber is already a victory for Palestine: it consecrates the borders of 1967, largely cut down in fact by Israel; it implicitly presumes that serious crimes have been committed there, although there may be some of Palestinian origin; the deportations of population to allow the installation of the Israeli “settlers” are assimilated to crimes. For a long time, there had not been the slightest advance of the Palestinian cause: the ICC allows it to progress.