Robert Charvin Emeritus Professor of Law

How can we explain that it took three years for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to claim jurisdiction over war crimes committed in Palestine?

Robert Charvin The ICC, until recently, intervened in a dozen countries, mainly African. African states considering themselves discriminated against, at the instigation of South Africa, threatened to withdraw from the statute of the Court, and created their own Tribunal. The trial of the former President of Côte d’Ivoire Laurent Gbagbo in particular and his imprisonment in The Hague, before ending with an acquittal, appeared to be an arbitrary operation satisfying French and Western interests.

The ICC, after having been initially “applauded” by most states and jurists, when it could only be a political court of uncertain impartiality, was beginning to experience a certain discredit. Staff renewals and President Trump’s outrageous attitude towards Court staff (withdrawal of the Prosecutor’s visa, threat against those assisting the Court, and above all, the presidential decree of June 11, 2020 allowing freeze the assets of ICC officials), led the international court to distance itself and intervene first of all in the Afghan crisis investigating both the acts of the government, the Taliban, the American military as well as that of the CIA, then in Ski Lanka where tens of thousands of Tamils ​​were massacred in a few years.

The Palestinian Authority had seized the Court in 2018, having decided to use the weapon of law in the face of the multiple illegal acts of Israel, without great illusion given the foreign policy of the Westerners who invented pseudo-legal notions like “l ‘humanitarian interference’ (initiated by Kouchner) or ‘the responsibility to protect’ civilian populations, without ever worrying about the Palestinian people who for more than half a century had suffered all forms of oppression.

The aid received by the Palestinians could not compete and the message of N. Mandela had left the West indifferent: “justice for the Palestinians is the greatest moral issue of our time”!

The Palestinian request was therefore bogged down in the twists and turns of a complex procedure, placed under constant pressure from the United States intervening in unwavering support of its Israeli ally. In addition to the Court’s usual slowness, extrajudicial interventions aimed at burying the Palestinian claim were added, as the United States has systematically done in UN institutions, in particular at the Human Rights Council. We have seen this, for example, with the burial of the Goldstone Report in 2009 on the crimes committed in Gaza by the Israeli air force (1,400 civilians killed, 280 schools and 100,000 civilian homes and industrial equipment destroyed). At the same time, the ICC was mobilized on the repression of the opposition in Guinea!

Does this decision change anything, the offending party, Israel, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC?

Robert CharvinThe crucial question posed by the Palestinian request by seizing the ICC is whether the law has any utility in international relations in the face of the violence and the balance of power favored, of course, by the Powers who have the means to protect themselves. ‘impose their domination. First, the United States in the Palestinian affair, Israel and its Western allies!

Are all the humanitarian, human rights and Western governments’ invocations purely formal and propagandist or are they genuine references for their foreign policy? The answer is obvious: the American authorities (Republicans or Democrats) have nothing to do with the legality and the positions taken by the majority of the members of the UN when they hamper their policy. The European allies of the Empire, including France and all the members of NATO, have only a narrow margin of maneuver: international law can apply if it does not disturb the interests of the Western community.

At the UN and in various institutions, such as the Human Rights Council, the Palestinian people enjoy very broad support: multiple General Assembly resolutions (about 70) in favor of Palestinian rights are not certainly not binding but constitute a political platform legitimizing the positions of Palestine and its actions of survival, just as the achievements of labor law do not resolve the difficulties of the working class condition but nevertheless help union action and the social movement !

The prosecution of the ICC can seize itself. He didn’t do it for Palestine.

In May 2018, at the request of Palestine, Palestinian justice unable to intervene given the occupation suffered in the Occupied Territories, the prosecution examined the allegations of serious crimes committed by the Israelis, and its investigation was concluded in 2019.

On January 21, 2020, the Procuratorate asked the Pre-Trial Chamber to rule on the jurisdiction of the Court for crimes committed in Palestinian territory. On February 5, 2021, the Chamber finally replied (by a majority including the French judge) that the Court could intervene in the territories of Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, in accordance with the UN resolutions which thus delimit Palestine, and to investigate the war crimes (and the deportations of assimilated populations) which took place there and for which the two parties (Israeli and Palestinian) are possibly responsible.

The procedure is only just beginning: we obviously know that it will be long and that it will meet all the pitfalls set up by Israel and its allies. Legal arguments and political maneuvering will eventually mingle.

But the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber is already a victory for Palestine: it consecrates the borders of 1967, largely amputated in fact by Israel; it implicitly presumes that serious crimes have been committed there, although there may be some of Palestinian origin; the deportations of population to allow the installation of the Israeli “settlers” are assimilated to crimes.

For a long time, there had not been the slightest advance of the Palestinian cause: the ICC allows it to progress.

Why are Israel and the United States refusing to join the Treaty of Rome?

Robert CHARVIN

Adhering to the Rome Statute of the ICC is for a state an act leading it to accept that its nationals found responsible for a criminal act can be sentenced. Which is a decline in its sovereignty. This decline is only partial: the ICC is competent only insofar as the national justice cannot or does not want to sanction its own nationals.

But, in addition, the prosecution of the Court can seize itself against the nationals of a State which has not adhered to the Statute of Rome, which is unbearable for a great power! In addition, state complaints can be filed. The United States, after losing the illusion born at the end of the USSR that history was over and that their hegemony was final, did everything to be able to escape a possible indictment of their nationals by concluding by example of agreements with many states (subject to blackmail) pledging never to prosecute American nationals or by putting pressure, as Trump did, on members of the Court themselves!

The great argument of the United States to justify itself is that, whatever the possible “blunders” of American forces or “collateral damage”, the role of the United States in the world was both fundamentally positive and indispensable: it It was therefore not fair to sanction them, given that they protected the world’s population from terrorism and rogue states.

France has also made some reservations to be able to protect itself. As for Israel, its self-proclaimed quality of quasi-theocratic state, having full legitimacy to manage an exclusively Jewish land, it can only refuse to be judged for acts of self-defense including “preventive” or of protection against terrorism. embodied for example by Hamas.

In short, it would not be realistic to overestimate the quality and role of the ICC. In no state in the world, past or present, has political justice been fair. Internationally, it is essentially the justice of the victors, eliminating the vanquished, with some exceptions. In any international conflict, all the belligerent parties commit crimes, history tells the story later. Justice, approximately equitable, can only exist in a relatively homogeneous society, such as within the Nation-State. It is still premature at the heart of international relations where violence and chaos reign, more than the law and the regular procedures of sanctions.

However, unless you go to war and have the means to win, the weakest (most often the better reason), in this case Palestine, are right to try to use the procedures. existing jurisdictional bodies to have their rights recognized.

The ICC, for its part, has an interest, in order to survive and not end up being rejected by the majority of southern states, to show fairness and lucidity on the facts as they are, including in the face of a State like Israel beneficiary of the complacency of many great powers.

If the path to righteousness in any event is very long, he is responsible for taking it.