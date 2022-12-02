Prize chests, The Witcher remake, problems at FromSoftware, progress in the acquisition of Activision: this and much more in the news of the week.

Prize chests and microtransactions would be bad for minors. We used to suspect that they weren’t the healthiest thing in the world but now this intuition can rely on some pretty thorough research. The study in question was carried out by two English universities, in Loughborough and Newcastle respectively, with the aim of understanding how children and young people approach paid reward systems in digital games. The conclusions reached are that chance-based mechanics, such as prize boxes, cause financial damage, especially to parents, and emotional damage to children. Younger people find it difficult to keep track of their spending on games and do not fully understand the value of money, creating inadequate conditions for making purchasing decisions, often repeated over time. Complicating matters is the fact that the design of paid reward systems takes advantage of gambling techniques to entice players to stay longer and spend their money. The games themselves are managed in such a way as to influence purchasing decisions and manipulate the way children spend their money. Their parents are in a difficult position, because on the one hand they don’t want their children to be harmed, but on the other they recognize the social benefits of online gaming. Nothing particularly new, but the research also offers some interesting solutions. First of all, a regulatory body for games, with stringent age limits, parental controls and testing of the mechanics by independent subjects. Then move on to expressing the prices of game items in real money, with a spending tracker, with limits and self-exclusion measures. To us they seem common sense requests that do not demonize video games in themselves: what do you think? Have your say in the comments as we move on to all of this week’s other news. Maybe not all of them… let’s say the most important ones. See also WWE 2K22 heats up the ring with its new trailer 'Booyaka Gameplay' and the fight looks better than ever

The Witcher Remake



The Witcher 4 (Polaris) logo In these days some details have arrived on the remake of the first The Witcher. Not much that we didn’t already know, but in addition to confirming that the game will be an open world in Unreal Engine 5, CD Projekt has revealed that it will only hit stores after Polaris. For the uninitiated, or many of you, Polaris is the code name of the next chapter commonly identified as “The Witcher 4”. The reason is obvious: it will be a Remake made largely using the technologies created for Polaris. The development of the two titles will take place in parallel and in this way once the new The Witcher is published, part of the work done can be reused for the remake of the first chapter. Polaris will therefore be the first CD Projekt RED project developed with Unreal Engine 5. At the moment it does not yet have a release date, but the information in our possession points to 2025. Currently the bulk of the workforce of the Polish company is concentrated on Phantom Liberty, the awaited expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 arriving in 2023. Meanwhile, the game is commercially resurrected by scoring record sales and driving CD Projekt’s financial results in the third quarter of 2022. According to what was declared during the presentation of the latest financial report to shareholders, in financial terms this was the best third quarter in the company’s history . See also Bruce Lee costumes coming to Naraka: Bladepoint | Atomix

Everyone loves From Software?



To develop souls like Elden Ring it takes the same masochism that it takes to play them GamesIndustry.biz recently interviewed a number of FromSoftware developers, to investigate crunch and pay issues. The sources remained anonymous, as FromSoftware does not allow employees to give interviews. The situation in the Japanese studio does not seem idyllic. Many highlighted that there is a “certain level of crunch” and that overtime is most in demand “during the ROM check for the publisher or two or three months before release.” Then we talk about the salary. According to one source, overtime is included in the salary, only if you work after midnight the extra time is paid separately, but half of the normal payment. This is an oddity since even in Japan, hourly payments usually increase after midnight. Compared to the cost of living in Tokyo, one source said the salary was “not adequate”. Although there is talk of crunches and low salaries, however, FromSoftware employees seem satisfied on average. One even equated the long hours of work to overcoming a Dark Souls boss.

A promotion for Microsoft-Activision Serbia’s antitrust body has approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This is obviously not a definitive victory, but it is important for the American company to have another vote in favor of the deal. Also because with the other regulatory bodies things are not going very well. We talked about it extensively in our recent video, so we won’t go into that again. Among the highlights of this week, however, we point out a report from the Reuters news agency, according to which Microsoft Xbox should soon offer concessions to EU regulators in an attempt to facilitate the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to sources, Microsoft’s offers would mainly consist of a 10-year licensing deal with PlayStation maker Sony. More should be known about the outcome of this agreement before Christmas. In the meantime, however, another curiosity has emerged: Activision apparently does not believe in services such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, and will bring its games to those catalogs only in the event of an acquisition. See also Shingeki no Kyojin: Momokun Cosplay brings Pieck Finger to life | EarthGamer