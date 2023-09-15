The Court of Instruction Number 50 of Madrid took a statement this Friday from Julio Pacheco for his complaint of having suffered torture by several members of the Political-Social Brigade in 1975. One of them was, according to Pacheco, the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, whom the complainant accuses of having given him “blows and punches all over his body.” The statement lasted almost two hours and included the participation of the Democratic Memory Prosecutor’s Office, in addition to the testimony of Pacheco’s wife, Rosa García. Upon his exit, around fifty protesters greeted the speaker with applause, who showed his satisfaction for having “begun to break the wall of impunity of the Franco regime.”

Pacheco and García left the Court celebrating having enjoyed the possibility of denouncing “for the first time in Spain” what the victims of Franco’s regime experienced: “That it is the first time that a judge listens to you in court means that impunity can be broken and obtain Justice in the Spanish State. The first step is already given”.

Pacheco’s lawyer, Joaquín Lara, has told this newspaper that during Pacheco’s testimony before the judge he “has undoubtedly identified” Villarejo “as one of the police officers who participated in the torture.” And that he “hit and punched her all over her body.”

Retired Commissioner Villarejo has accumulated numerous cases with Justice in recent years. In July he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for carrying out three espionage projects for companies and individuals that sought to harm his adversaries. Villarejo is currently free, after the National Court rejected his admission to prison at the end of July, concluding that there is no risk of escape.

The events reported by Pacheco date back to August 24, 1975, when he was a student and a member of the Communist Party. According to his account, he was detained by Franco’s police and held for seven days in the General Directorate of Security, where he was allegedly subjected to “continuous torture during interrogations” by the agents. In addition to the aforementioned Villarejo, the rest of the police officers identified are Álvaro Valdemoro, José Luis Montero Muñoz and José María González Reglero.

In May, Judge Ana María Iguacel admitted the complaint “for an alleged crime of crimes against humanity and torture” during the Franco regime. From the State Coordinator of Support to the Argentine Complaint against crimes of Franco’s regime (Cequa) they will celebrate that this Friday the declaration was made, since they consider that it is the “first time” that a complaint against crimes committed during Franco’s regime prospers in Spain.

Victims of different crimes related to the Franco dictatorship have testified previously, but before the Argentine Justice. Specifically, before Judge María Servia de Cubría, who for a decade has been investigating a case against the crimes of Franco’s regime. In Spain there is a precedent in 2012, when some victims of these crimes testified before the Supreme Court as witnesses requested by the defense of Judge Baltasar Garzón, then accused of prevarication for opening a case against the crimes of the regime – and of which he was acquitted. .

The protesters have carried banners with slogans in support of the plaintiff Julio Pacheco. / DIEGO SANCHEZ

Several of the protesters during the rally this Friday outside the Plaza de Castilla Courts. / DIEGO SANCHEZ

Fifty people belonging to Ceaqua and other associations such as Amnesty International, La Comuna or Iridía have gathered since 9:45 at the doors of the Plaza Castilla Courts wearing banners that read “Truth, justice and reparation” and “Let’s break the wall of impunity”.

The associations present at the rally have explained that in recent years complaints for crimes supposedly committed during the dictatorship have been admitted for processing, but the crimes have been declared prescribed or neutralized by the amnesty law of 1977. In addition, they maintain that some of the complaints were filed even after the current Democratic Memory Law was enacted.