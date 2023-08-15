To generate a discussion in West Africa, one only has to ask who prepares the best jollof. Although the Senegalese claim that they they invented For this popular rice-based dish, Nigerians and Ghanaians, among others in the region, passionately defend their recipes, claiming that they are the tastiest. In any case, one thing is out of the question: it is not West African farmers who produce much of the rice that is currently used to cook the jollofbut those of India, Thailand and Vietnam.

Rice has been cultivated in Africa for more than 3,000 years, today more than 35 million farmers in 40 countries in the area and is the second most important staple food in Africa, after maize. However, Asian rice accounts for more than 40 percent of consumption in the region, making Africa the largest import market of that cereal. Although the Senegal River valley was one of the first rice centers, Senegalese farmers it is difficult for them to compete in the country’s urban centers against rice imported from India.

This situation is a symptom of Africa’s loss of food independence more broadly, due to population growth, urbanization and increased middle-class demand for food. Although smallholdings and rural life continue to produce more than half of employment continent, African farmers were displaced from local markets and spending on food imports in the region went from USD 7,900 million US dollars (7,212 million euros) in 1993-95 to 43,600 million (39,800 euros) in 2018-20.

No region faces a more serious food security crisis. One in five Africans – roughly 260 million people, mostly in rural areas—go hungry. Progress towards meeting the United Nations goal of zero hunger by 2030 they stopped in 2014 and, after the upheavals caused by the large-scale Russian invasion of the Ukraine, they were reversed. The sharp rise of spending on food imports amplifies inflation in a region where they constitute more than 40% of the average consumption basket and millions of people are being pushed into poverty.

Current harvests are insufficient to meet the growing regional demand for food and support more resilient ways in which rural dwellers can earn a living

Just as Covid-19 highlighted Africa’s urgent need for vaccination independence, Ukraine’s war exposed the vulnerability created by its dependence on imported food. This vulnerability is the result of the failure of a development model: successive generations of leaders paid lip service to the need for food independence… Meanwhile, they opened the door to cheap food imports, many of which are heavily subsidized and are considered an essential part of industrialization. The systematic neglect of smallholders created a vicious cycle that weakened urban-rural linkages, trapped farmers in poverty, and left urban populations at the mercy of volatile world markets.

The only way to create a self-sufficient food system capable of producing healthy and affordable food for all will be by transforming agriculture. Current harvests are insufficient to meet the growing regional demand for food and support more resilient ways in which rural dwellers can earn a living. In Bangladesh, a hectare of arable land it produces an average of five tons of rice per harvest, more than double that of Nigeria. Similarly, the yield of maize—the main staple in East and Southeast Africa—is less than half that of Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the achievement gap between Africa and Asia grew up in the last 20 years.

Climate change aggravates the problem. We are already suffering from more intense and longer droughts, less predictable rainfall, flooding, and the spread of climate-related pests—such as desert locusts, which devastated African crops in 2019—. Reliance on rainfed farming systems multiplies the risks facing Africa. The models presented by the International Panel on Climate Change point to potential losses of between 10 and 30% in staple foods such as maize, sorghum and millet.

Many of the policies and technologies needed to close Africa’s performance gap and address climate threats are well known. He Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR)the world’s largest agricultural research organization, developed seeds high-yielding, climate and pest resistant, specific for the agroecological conditions of Africa. More than two million smallholders already sow drought resistant maize varieties and, thanks to this, they increased the yield between 20 and 30%.

He African Rice Center created more than 80 new varieties of the grain, including early-maturing seeds that offer a food source with more protein than standard variants in the pre-harvest famine period and with yields comparable to Asia. According to the evaluations, the farmers who use these seeds —many of them women— manage, in some cases, to double their income. In Senegalthe new varieties of rice are slowly recovering their market share against imports, generating new value chains and rural employment, and displacing imports used in jollof.

New seed technologies

But the full potential of new seed technologies can only be realized if they are part of an integrated response. Farmers must have affordable access to capital, fertilizers, and productive infrastructure such as irrigation, power, and advisory services. How are the things going, african farmers —especially women—suffer many deficiencies in these areas. And although he Comprehensive Program for the Development of Agriculture in Africa of the African Union, created in 2003, offers an action plan, has a lousy record.

Connecting the dots between food independence and social protection could create win-win situations. As the School Meals Coalition [Coalición por la Alimentación Escolar] Millions of African children are unable to learn because they are hungry. Providing them with nutritious, locally produced food would combat malnutrition, improve learning, and at the same time create predictable markets for farmers, attracting the investments needed to increase productivity. He kenya government He has already set a benchmark: He has committed to offering school meals to all students by 2030.

In the summit Conference on Food held this year in Dakar, Senegal, African leaders committed to creating more self-sufficient, resilient and equitable food systems, and to reclaiming food sovereignty. African farmers have heard such promises before… Let’s hope they implement them this time.

kevin watkinsformer Executive Director of Save the Children UK, is a Visiting Professor at the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa at the London School of Economics.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. Spanish translation by Ant-Translation

