When the sex shops They were sinister places, hidden, poorly lit and with pervert-looking clerks, the options to buy a vibrator, then called a dildo, were very few. Today, however, the sex toy industry is multi-orgasmic, it does not stop growing and launching more powerful novelties, with more features and versatility, which raises countless doubts when choosing the most appropriate device.

But these sophisticated pleasure-providing machines also recover their therapeutic purposes, for which they were created when, supposedly, they cured hysteria and relaxed the strained muscles of the working class. We must not forget that, in the 1940s, American banks gave them to farmers when they opened a checking account.

Today they are also recommended, but for purposes related to sex and sexual dysfunctions. “For sexologists and gynecologists they have a therapeutic application; but always within the positive and playful side,” says Francisca Molero, sexologist, gynecologist, director of the Ibero-American Institute of Sexology and president of the Spanish Federation of Sexology Societies. “Sex toys help in the treatment of vaginismus, dyspareunia (pain in relationships), anorgasmia, in women with atrophy problems or with surgeries, as is the case of trans women. The vibrator has several functions: it helps to sensitize the area, to relax it and to be aware that the vagina is a part created for things to enter it and, therefore, with the capacity for dilation. The use of sex toys also helps with lubrication and lack of desire. We prescribe them even to men with premature or delayed ejaculation, especially the Eggs, from Tenga, since the sensations are very similar to those of real penetration. Of course, we recommend its use, not its abuse, because the golden rule is that you have to vary the stimuli and not always use the same one,” advises this gynecologist.

But having a sex toy is not about needing any kind of help, or even trying to alleviate lonely periods. As Adriana Diippolito, director of marketing and communication for Spain and Portugal of the erotic toy brand Lelo, “each person is a world and each one can search for very different things, from self-knowledge, solo pleasure, incorporating new dynamics and eroticism in the couple, experiencing new sensations or rediscovering practices that maybe at some point you didn’t feel like it and now you do.” And he adds: “In any case, whatever the reason, it benefits your well-being, helps you gain confidence with your own body, improves self-esteem and prevents pathologies that can arise from a lack of sexual activity.”

In general terms, and according to Francisca Molero, the basic rules for buying a sex toy are simple. “Unless you have special tastes or demands, I would say, to start, that it is a good brand and that it is made of medical silicone, that it has a phallic shape, that it is simple to use and that it is not noisy.”

But, if the demands are a little more sophisticated, here is a selection of the latest developments in erotic toys.

Without penetration there is also paradise

The Laya III clitoral massager and stimulator from Fun Factory. Fun Factory

The Laya III clitoral massager and stimulator is one of the new products from the German company Fun Factory, synonymous with durability and easy handling of its devices. This little toy, which looks like a computer mouse, is designed for those who prioritize sensations over penetration; since it can not only be used on the genitals, but throughout the body, especially in erogenous zones. Its “layering effect” stimulates the nerve endings of the skin, both on the surface and in deeper areas; and it does it in two ways: with vibration and with light successive touches. It is discreet, ergonomic and for use as a couple, as it does not have a phallic shape, it will never run the risk of being seen as competition for the male gender.

The iPhone of vibrators

The Satisfyer continues to be a revolution in the universe of female masturbation.

In the near future, women will ask themselves; “Which Satisfyer model did you start masturbating with?”, to get an idea of ​​their ages or if they share a generation because, although not everyone agrees that this is the best clitoral sucker, it is the best-selling in the world, and therefore something will be Under the idea of ​​guaranteed orgasms, Satisfayer has become the faithful partner of many women and, like a good series, the seasons follow one another. The latest from the brand, released this year, is the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3, where the most innovative thing is the combination of its already legendary technology Air Pulse with the new Liquid Air, which imitates the pulsation of water on the skin. But the thing does not stop there, this little device, which looks like a small hair dryer, already has features typical of artificial intelligence, such as, for example, the fact that its Bluetooth connectivity allows users to use the free Satisfyer Connect application. to customize vibrations, connect the device to your favorite song and much more.

The complete ‘pack’: clitoris + G-spot

The new Enigma Wave sex toy, from Lelo, allows you to reach a triple orgasm. LELO

Technology in sexual matters is advancing in giant steps to imitate the touch of water on the skin or that of fingers on certain parts of the body. In a word, recreate reality. In the case of the Enigma Wave toy, the compendium of so many features makes it unique. A orchestra man that stimulates the clitoris and the G-spot at the same time, with three powerful motors. The technology Sensonic It does not need to be in direct contact to stimulate the area, in this case the clitoris; while the pattern WaveMotion, centered on the inner part, moves like a wave. The combination of both will cause oceans of pleasure, with just one hand at the controls.

The Zen Penetrator

The Japanese brand Iroha, a branch of Tenga, presents a delicate penetrator. Iroha

The Japanese brand Iroha, a branch of Tenga, is something like the Lamborghini of sex toys. Subtle, precise, delicate and with a silicone with a truly special touch, which makes Iroha Mai the embodiment of a unique, powerful and delicate lover at the same time. The company boasts of its technology Haptic Wave, which creates a new concept of vibration, deeper and three-dimensional, with low-frequency sound waves and a very realistic tactile experience. The 10 types of vibration of this device are based on different rhythmic patterns based on sounds. In the end, it will be true that music is the greatest source of pleasure, and not just for the ear.

The unisex Kamasutra made into a toy

If the Craby vibrator has become one of the hits This year it is due to its great versatility; since it is designed to be used alone or as a couple (whether hetero or homo) and has up to 32 different modes of use, thanks to the fact that it consists of tongs and a handle. In solo mode, women can stimulate the clitoris and G-spot at the same time; while men have five ways to entertain themselves with the device in question. In hetero couples, Craby makes both happy, massaging clitoris and testicles during penetration. And, if there are two girls, they can draw lots to use the tweezers (external part) and the handle (internal part).

To start anal sex

According to a survey conducted by Lelo, 48.5% of people do not practice anal sex. However, within this group, 44% expressed a willingness to try it, although their concerns (fear of experiencing pain) outweighed their curiosity. Furthermore, a third of the study participants avoid anal due to their partners’ refusal, while 15% choose not to talk about the topic due to the stigma associated with it.

Soraya Beads, the latest launch from this brand, is a unisex toy to enter the mysterious world of anal sex and its cascading design, in the form of small balls that increase in size, allows you to carry out this practice in a progressive and safe. Your technology Bow-Motion It is inspired by the movements of violinists and makes all the balls work in harmony for a very pleasant vibration and thrust sensation.