A veterinarian’s advice to protect dogs and cats from the noise of firecrackers on New Year’s Eve

“Both dogs and cats instinctively fear loud sounds, the noise of fireworks or firecrackers makes them panic, so they try to take cover or flee in a similar way as they would during a strong storm,” explains Alfonso Toyos, pet care specialist. animal and spokesperson for the 24 Hours Animals Cantabria Veterinary Hospital.

New Year’s resolutions: why a list of things you don’t want to do can be more effective

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, many homes across the country are preparing to celebrate the beginning of a new year in the best way possible. Whether with family or friends, the first hours after the chimes are presented as a time to have fun and celebrate the beginning of 2025.

However, it is important to have certain considerations with these celebrations, since some of them could be harmful to the furries at home. The noise of fireworks and firecrackers is highly annoying for some animals, mainly dogs and cats, so it is important to take precautions to not harm or stress them.

Teaching our animals to adapt and learn to live with these sounds can be essential so that they do not suffer during the New Year celebrations. There are some tricks on how to ensure that especially the cats and dogs we live with are calm and protected from the noise of firecrackers.

Why the sounds of firecrackers affect dogs and cats so much

To know how to act with animals in these uncomfortable situations for them, it is necessary to investigate the reason for the problem. From the 24-hour Veterinary Hospital Animals Cantabria, they explain that both dogs and cats have this “instinctive fear” from birth.

“Our pets can understand the sounds caused by firecrackers as a warning signal or response to danger, which leads them to become upset and look for an exit or shelter. In general, they are not able to understand the origin of the sound, so they associate it as an immediate threat from which they have to protect themselves,” says veterinarian Toyos, who also remembers that “both animals have a much stronger sense of hearing than developed than that of humans, so sounds as strident as this one can also be annoying and even painful if they are close to the sources from which they come.”

This veterinary specialist insists that this situation can have “serious implications” for pets, as they may try to flee the home, causing them to get lost or disoriented. As the veterinarian indicates, during New Year’s morning they welcome “more than three times as many lost pets into their clinic than on any other day of the year.”





Tricks to keep cats and dogs calm when faced with the noise of firecrackers

It is impossible to prevent animals from being disturbed by the sound of fireworks and firecrackers, although it is possible to prepare a safe environment so that they suffer as little as possible. Before planning how to help your pet, it is important to identify how harmed he or she feels by loud sounds. “Each animal has a different level of fear of fireworks: mild cases are much easier to alleviate, although any range must be treated so that the animal suffers as little as possible,” emphasizes the veterinary expert.

Each animal has a different level of fear of fireworks: mild cases are much easier to alleviate, although any range must be treated so that the animal suffers as little as possible. Alfonso Toyos

— veterinary expert

In this way, Alfonso Toyos insists that some professional recommendations must be taken into account that will allow us to contribute as much as possible to the physical and mental well-being of our pets and that we must apply when celebrations such as New Year’s Eve or New Year are approaching, despite There is increasing sensitivity to this issue and in some municipalities legislation has already been passed to reduce the use of fireworks to a minimum.

Prepare a safe environment for your dog or cat

According to the expert consulted by elDiario.es, one of the main options, regardless of the level of fear that the pet has of pyrotechnics or loud sounds, is to “enable a safe area inside the house in which it feels as comfortable as possible.” comfortable as possible.” In this way, a solution may be to move them to a room where the noise is not heard much or is muffled, filling it with pillows, blankets and some of their favorite toys.

In the same way, it is likely that the animal sees its caregiver as a “safe zone”, rather than a specific place. Therefore, it is advisable to make him feel that he is accompanied by spending time with him and not leaving him alone in dark or noisy spaces, where he is very susceptible to the consequences of outside sounds.

Don’t overstimulate them

For the dog or cat to feel that nothing is happening, it is important to act as if nothing is happening. Therefore, act completely normally, avoiding showing concern or excessive interest in comforting your animal. “It is important to convey calm and avoid going out into the street at the time of the fireworks or taking them to dinner in a house that they don’t know is full of people, because that only encourages the animals to be even more afraid,” emphasizes the Hospital spokesperson. 24 Hour Veterinarian Animals Cantabria.

It is important to convey calmness and avoid going out into the street at the time of the fireworks or taking him to dinner in a house he does not know that is crowded with people, because that only encourages the animals to be even more afraid. Alfonso Toyos

— veterinary expert

In this way, a good option to keep them calm is to act with some prevention and in advance, taking a long walk during the afternoon in the case of dogs – or when the noises have not yet started – or scheduling a long play session for dogs. the cats. This will make it easier for your pet to get tired and less reactive to future stimuli.

Distract your pet with toys or food

One of the most effective ways to prevent pets from being upset by the noise of fireworks or firecrackers is to focus all their attention on another activity. In this way, using interactive toys that require a high state of concentration – such as a kong or a sensitive mat – can be very useful.

In addition, it is advisable to congratulate them with sweets when they react positively to this type of stimuli to create a positive association with them. In the same way, avoid scolding them on these dates – especially if they have setbacks such as staining the house – since these circumstances may be caused by the high level of stress they suffer.





Soothing products

In more serious cases, in which pets show very high levels of stress to sounds derived from fireworks, the animals may need to be treated with medication, always under the prescription or recommendation of a specialist. It is possible to use both medications and natural calming products, which will help reduce the fear.

In the case of natural substances, which in principle do not carry risks for pets, they are marketed in the form of sweets, which must be given a couple of days before to be more effective. On the other hand, there are also several medicines that will limit the animal’s ability to feel fear. “There are two types of drugs: those that, when ingested, the animal continues to feel fear, but are not able to react to it, and those that inhibit fear, preventing these circumstances from terrifying them. The latter are the most recommended,” according to veteran Alfonso Toyos.

Is it a good idea to sleep with your cat or dog?



However, this animal care specialist concludes that “whether you use natural products or prescribed medicines, it is advisable to seek advice from a qualified veterinary expert who recommends the best treatment that avoids any kind of risk for each pet.”