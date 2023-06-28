The veterinarian, Muhammad Al Zarouni, identified five reasons that outweigh the slaughter of sacrificial animals inside the slaughterhouses during the blessed Eid Al-Adha, over slaughter by traveling butchers, warning of the danger of ignoring these reasons.

He told «Emirates Today» that the first reason is that the slaughter in the slaughterhouses is carried out according to the highest standards of hygiene, as everyone wears gloves and masks, and the knives are sterilized daily.

Al-Zarouni added that the second issue is the place, as slaughter outside the abattoirs takes place on contaminated ground. The place may not be suitable, but in the slaughterhouse there is a clean table and the blood of the sacrifice flows properly.

The third thing is to follow the proper rules in the way of slaughtering, in addition to observing the time between slaughter and hanging the sacrifice, the timing of skinning and cleaning the intestines and the internal parts of the carcass, revealing the existence of time periods that must be observed, while the traveling butcher does not observe this time, because he seeks to finish quickly to collect the largest number of customers.

And the fourth thing is to sterilize the water inside the slaughterhouse, as it must be at a certain temperature to clean the carcass from blood or excretory materials, in addition to the presence of water filters on each door to ensure its cleanliness, but externally there are no sound standards.

The fifth thing is specialization, as the traveling butcher does not have a degree, and he did not study or understand many aspects, while the role of the doctor inside the slaughterhouse is based from beginning to end, starting from receiving the carcass until it is finished, on examining the carcass and determining whether it is healthy or suffering from a disease, and is fit. to slaughter or not. It also determines the time of the slaughter process and whether it is done properly, as well as skinning, cleaning and examining the carcass. It monitors its size and examines the internal organs, meat and glands to ensure the safety of the sacrifice.