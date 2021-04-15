The French do very well for national comedy in movie theaters. Not everything is auteur cinema on its billboard, although the most cinephiles like to think otherwise. The neighboring country knows how to move in the genre, giving it some dramatic touches that increase its ability to catch the general public. ‘A vet in Burgundy’, debut of Julie Manoukian, which also signs the story, has raised more than five million euros in France, being one of the most successful launches of the unusual past season. They star in this rural tale Noémie Schmidt, seen in ‘Paris is ours’, Clovis cornillac, one of the main faces of ‘Love is a matter of two’, and Carole franck, actress of ‘Let the girls play’ who was also part of the main cast of the estimable ‘Hippocrates’, whose humor opted for an unsuitable setting: a hospital emergency room. Here the knowing smile finds its place in a Burgundian town where a veterinarian uses his energies to save his clinic, family and patients, while a young, ingenious and misanthropic graduate, returns to her homeland, where she does not intend to put down roots.

‘A vet in Burgundy’, a friendly proposal of naturalistic aesthetics on the search for identity, find comedy in the clash between the two main characters. He pretends to be in solidarity with everyone, forgetting himself, while she reconciles with her past. Obviously, the idyllic image of rural life is dismantled through humor. Set in Morvan, Burgundy region, the project arose when the director noticed the delivery of rural veterinarians, whose working conditions have suffered a setback over time. “I knew they had problems, but I didn’t know about things like, for example, a calf has less value than the veterinary examination to cure it,” says Manoukian about this sacrificed profession. “Before, veterinarians were notable people in the rural world and had authority, but now a diagnosis is not enough, they have to convince their clients. They have had to change the way they communicate and adapt.

The potential audience concerned about animal welfare will especially enjoy ‘A Veterinary in Burgundy’, which vindicates the indispensable work of veterinarians. You may remember ‘A Doctor in the Country’ by Thomas Lilti, although the director, who started the project “looking for my characters and then the story came,” says she had not seen it before shooting her debut. «I just knew that I wanted to make a comedy that was at the same time kind, solid and realistic, that did not betray reality on the ground », it states. The film addresses “everyone. It is a family story, of healing wounds and solidarity. All who are going to feel better seeing it are invited.