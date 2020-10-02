In this year 2020, the cumulative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and those of a hotter and drier than average summer show that the globalized competition practiced more and more for forty years has led to multiple perverse effects with global warming in a phase of rapid acceleration. The damage caused by storm Alex on France this weekend shows us that the negative consequences of global warming are multiple and costly for the country’s economy.

In a recent press release, the Federation of Industries of Preserved Foods (FIAC) indicated that “the sector of compotes, jams and fruit in syrup is today in difficulty due to climatic hazards, aggravated by the effects of the Covid pandemic -19. While stocks of most fruits are at their lowest, the weather conditions in recent months have also caused production to drop ”.

According to FIAC, golden apple yields in France would be down 26% this year on the average for previous years, and the situation was even worse for apricots with minus 29%, raspberries being at minus 30% in volume. In addition, the costs of picking have increased significantly because of “protective measures as well as difficulties in recruiting labor for fruit picking”. The FIAC affirms that “the reality of the harvests must be taken into account in determining the price for the compotes and fruit in syrup sector, as was the case for fresh fruit, the average cost of which of a basket was. increased by 17% during harvest ”.

In the end, there is not a pear left for thirst

In France, in this year 2020, it is not enough to order raw material from countries with low labor costs to make butter by producing jams and compotes. In strawberries, according to FIAC, the French harvest was “very insufficient to compensate for the poor harvests of other producing countries. Thus, in Morocco, the harvest took place at the start of the pandemic and the confinement, leading to a shortage of pickers and an additional cost of transport between Morocco and France (…) 2,020 was a bad year for all European producer countries apricots, especially in France with maize crops of minus 60 to minus 80%, in Spain with minus 15%, in Italy minus 56%, but also in Morocco ”

Although the French raspberry harvest was good this year, it was insufficient to supply consumption in fresh and processed products. Suddenly, we learn that Serbia, a non-member of the European Union but a major supplier of French jam makers, has seen its yields decrease by 50% following successions of rains and heat while prices have increased by 20%. . In the end, there isn’t even a thirsty pear left in the jam industry this year, as the late frosts caused the yields of our pear trees to drop while the summer drought meant that the saved fruit was dying. ‘a small caliber compared to those of previous years.

When southern countries abandon pineapples

This long FIAC press release reviewed all the supply difficulties. He told us that the prices of blueberries from Ukraine are rising sharply while the mango harvest in India is mediocre this year, further disrupted “by the health crisis and the lack of personnel, which led to an increase. prices “. We also learned that by selling pineapples to importing countries at prices that do not cover production costs, Thai farmers “have turned to more profitable crops, and pineapple production has halved”. In addition, “other major producer countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya, also see their production reduced in smaller proportions due to climatic hazards, and the limitation of their production in reaction to very low prices. . Consequence: the prices of canned pineapple have increased by nearly 80%, ”the FIAC press release told us by way of conclusion. This is how the economic downturn comes about, after having ruined many producers.

Perhaps the time has come to draw another conclusion from all of this. In France, Bonduelle is both a multinational company and a well-known brand in canned vegetables such as peas, green beans, Brussels sprouts and sweet corn. These vegetables are mainly produced in France under annual contracts including specifications and a price fixed in advance allowing the manufacturer to have quality vegetables and the producers to have a correct remuneration for their work. . This form of contracting leads to a win-win situation, except for a major climatic accident likely to result in the loser losing.

It may be useful to draw inspiration from it in other production sectors for the years to come.

Gerard Le Puill