The well-known gossip journalist Gabriele Parpiglia revealed on his social media channels the details of the alleged relationship between Chiara Ferragni and the entrepreneur Silvio Campara.

According to the reconstruction by the reporter, Ferragni met Campara’s wife before meeting him. The first contact between the two would have occurred in Forte dei Marmi through some mutual friends [Chi è Giulia Luchi, moglie di Silvio Campara].

Giulia Luchi Campara (former Miss Italia contestant) would have reached out to the influencer, who was going through a difficult phase due to the so-called Pandoro-gate and the separation from her husband Fedez.

The wife would have offered her help both “emotionally” and professionally “trying to provide her with an entourage that could lift her out of this disastrous moment”. “It would have allowed her to be reborn legally, but also at a brand level”, Parpiglia writes.

The rapprochement between Ferragni and Silvio Campara dates back to last June. At that time – the journalist points out – the entrepreneur was also going through a difficult period, with the failure to sell his Golden Goose brand for millions.

“This situation could not help but create tension and pressure within the Campara family,” Parpiglia observes. And so “when Silvio meets Chiara, he sees in her a sort of way out of his bad moment.”

“While Ferragni was writing to her wife Giulia, she was simultaneously texting Silvio,” the reporter reconstructs. “The drama explodes when Ferragni is in Capri and lets slip a phrase: ‘I’ll take him’ and she does so by showing the photos she exchanged with her new boyfriend, sitting at a table. A phrase said, however, in front of an ear that brought everything back, word for word, to Campara’s wife, who did not hesitate to confront Chiara herself (a very harsh phone call and a series of messages, ed.); who, however, did not back down in the slightest and confessed to her former friend her interest in Silvio.”

From that moment, Parpiglia writes, “chaos breaks loose”. Ferragni begins to post a series of posts on social media with “anonymous” dedications accompanied by songs by Cesare Cremonini and Jovanotti. And she confesses everything to her mother – who knows Campara – and to her friends, to whom she specifies, however, that she “does not want to be seen as a home wrecker”.

The influencer claims to have made things clear with Silvio and that he has already done the same with his family. According to the journalist, however, the separation between the entrepreneur and his wife is not yet definitive: “Silvio still has the clothes in the houses he shares with Giulia and their children, the crush on Chiara is strong but the first doubts are arising”.

And so the first vacation as a couple with Ferragni – a trip to Peru scheduled to depart on August 15 – is put on hold.

“True love between Silvio and Chiara? Or a passing flirtation as people close to the Campara Luchi couple say?”, Parpiglia finally asks. “Giulia Campara has no intention of disintegrating her family. None. The two have overcome very strong pain (…). The ex-wife, or rather, the wife, thinks that for Silvio it is a bad moment but that he will not lose what he has built. Ferragni for her part has lost her head and puts her heart and believes in this relationship”.

Meanwhile, Fedez takes another jab at his ex-wife. In a story published on Instagram, the rapper writes, with a very clear reference to his and Ferragni’s new relationships: “In the end, it’s just a competition to see who can hide shit under the carpet better. I’ve decided to shit on you in the living room. Good show.”

READ ALSO: Manager and former model, who is Silvio Campara, the man photographed with Chiara Ferragni