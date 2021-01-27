A time announced for the middle of the week, the government’s decisions regarding possible new restrictions in the face of Covid-19 will wait a little longer. At the end of Wednesday’s Defense Council, the government spokesperson however noted that the curfew imposed at 6 p.m. “Does not brake sufficiently” the spread of the virus to be “Fully effective” and “The variants develop at a significant rate”. The epidemic, Gabriel Attal also recalled, has reached “A high plateau”, with “An incidence which increases and pressure on the hospital which increases”. “Maintaining the current framework seems unlikely”, he added, referring to several scenarios under study, until “A very tight confinement”. Faced with criticism of the decisions taken solo from the Elysee, the executive has promised “Consultation with Parliament and the unions” in the next few days. J. H.