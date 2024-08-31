Birdcage of Horrors is a little-known title that we imagine you may not know (we didn’t know it either, to be honest). It’s not a game per se, but an “i-dra” or “online drama”, that is a horror thriller exclusive to Japan developed by Sega and ASCII Entertainment and available as part of the Dreamcast Direct online service .

Birdcage of Horrors (also known as Grauen no Torikago) is a strange title for SEGA Dreamcast that was finally translated into English by fans . The modder Derek Pascarella and a group of translators including Anonymous, T_Chan, and Walnut took care of it.

A great recovery

“With what I consider one of the most interesting English translation patches ever developedI am very proud and excited to announce the v1.0 release of ‘Birdcage of Horrors'” wrote Pascarella on X, evidently satisfied with the result.

Birdcage of Horrors It was originally distributed on six GD-ROMseach of which represented a chapter in the story, made up of 365 one-minute mini-episodes. The idea was to make each episode accessible over the course of a year, from 1999 to 2000, and required players to complete the previous chapters before downloading special save files from the internet to their VMU to unlock the new episodes. The translation patch, however, treats the six discs as if they were completely independent.

The translation by the Pascarella team includes all episodes, as well as bonus content such as developer interviews.

To download the patches, one for each disk, you can go to Pascarella’s github.