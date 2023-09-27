Of Eliana Liotta

Eliana Liotta’s Smart Tips column| The properties of this substance are capable of protecting the intestine. Where to find it and how it works to feed the good bacteria

In the chicory and artichokes there is a special fiber that protects the intestine and health in general: it’s called inulin. Its positive effects were summarized in a systematic review of human studies (onEuropean journal of clinical microbiology) and are due to the action on the community of microorganisms of the colon, the microbiota. You could say that inulin feeds the good bacteria and prevent bad guys like theEscherichia colithe pathobionts, take over.

Prebiotic Inulin is made up of a string of fructose molecules, attached like pearls on a necklace, and passes through the digestive system intact. Its chemical bonds cannot be broken by our enzymes, but some germs, the good ones, have the tools to dissolve them. And the feast begins: the substance is called prebiotic precisely because it nourishes probiotic bacteria.

The intestinal walls Microorganisms produce short-chain fatty acids as waste from the fermentation of inulin, which function as a balm for the intestinal walls, whose integrity is important: a surface that is too porous risks letting it pass into the bloodstream toxins or viruses capable of triggering pathologies and one inflammatory state general.

The diet A diverse healthy microbiota. Its biodiversity must be guaranteed and avoid dysbiosis: eat vegetables, taking their fibres, an antidote to stress that alters balance, from reckless antibiotic therapies to some additives in food products. Typical of the composite family, inulin is part of lettuce, radicchio and Jerusalem artichokes, as well as artichokes and chicory. It is found in garlic, onion and white truffle. It is also sold in powder form, to be added to dishes.

Supplements Doctors can recommend i supplements for irritable bowel syndrome, in the presence of diverticula or in case of liver problems. In the meantime, the use of prebiotics in the fight against intestinal cancer is being studied.

* The scientific review by Silvio Danese, director of the Gastroenterology division at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan