The Formula E champion and DS Automobiles Ambassador Jean-Eric Vergne he certainly couldn't help but choose a DS as a new car to put in his garage. The French driver has in fact decided to switch from a DS 4 E-TENSE 225 to one DS 7 E-TENSE 4×4 360. An evolutionary step from many points of view, including that of exclusivity: Vergne in fact decided to have the car customized to make it truly recognizable and unique. The contribution of DS Performance and DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS was decisive in this sense.

Aesthetic customizations

In particular, Vergne opted for a two-tone treatment on its new DS 7 E-TENSE 4×4 360, combining a new satin gray shade with a lacquered black that extends from the roof to the bonnet. Speaking of colours: satin grey, with metallic and mineral touches, covers the entire front and then gradually fades in bands in favor of the usual Lacquered Gray offered to customers of the car. Everything is enriched by delicate graphic touches on the front bumper and a reference also on the external mirrors, with the same two-tone and two-material treatment between gray and black, satin and lacquer. The overview is completed by badges on the bonnet with the “JEV” logo and the memory of “JEV 25” on the front doors.

Up to 360 HP

The plug-in hybrid engine hidden under the bonnet has nothing to envy of its direct competitors: as can also be seen from the full name of the car, the system power delivered reaches 360 HP, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in around 5.6 seconds. Also take a look at the zero-emission range: with the battery fully charged, it is possible to travel up to 57 kilometers in the WLTP cycle in all-electric mode.

Creative opportunity

“We have been working on a treatment two-tone and two-material to add a further touch of dynamism by creating a satin gray covering with metallic touches, contrasting with the depth of our Lacquered Gray color – the words of Vincent Lobry, Head of Colours, Materials and Finishes at DS Automobiles – If this DS 7 E-TENSE 4×4 360 which will be driven by Jean-Eric Vergne is unique, this type of creation always represents a creative opportunityas part of our future developments.”