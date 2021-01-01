The massive cyberattack that US public agencies and companies have suffered since last spring by allegedly hackers Russians had more consequences than hitherto known at Microsoft, one of the large companies affected. The attackers were able to see part of the source code – the instructions that form the basis for the operation of the programs and web pages – used by the company, although they could not modify any system or have access to customer data, according to a statement published this Thursday on the company’s blog.

