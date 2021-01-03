1. The Temple of Debod. It was one of the first places my father took me, or at least with a conscious memory. I love to walk through it and eat ice cream while looking at a building that is 22 centuries old. Sometimes I would get on the cable car and eat the ice cream with my feet flying over the Casa de Campo. It’s the closest I’ve ever been to being a superhero from Madrid. (Ferraz, 1).

2. Lavapiés. It is where I have lived for years and I like everything. Its small and charming restaurants … Lavapiés is a small universe, the back room of the tourist area of ​​the capital, where tourists do not dare to enter. I like to sit on an ugly terrace and have a coffee with milk thinking about the blast that they are giving a group of Belgians in the Plaza Mayor for the same coffee. I am an evil person.

3. El Capricho Park. An unknown jewel of Madrid from the 18th century. Not only is it beautiful, it also has a Civil War bunker hidden inside. In spring it appears on all the news because that is when its almond trees bloom and it is filled with Japanese taking photos as if there were no tomorrow. Those days I hide and I wait to be able to walk around quietly again. I’m not sociable, I’m not, almost never. (Paseo de la Alameda de Osuna, 25).

4. Peace Market. A place to enjoy buying delicacies, also one of my favorites because it is preserved quite authentic, unlike the one in San Miguel, which is much more gentrified. Actually I love all markets, but in this they put the best potato omelette in Madrid and I hope that not many people read this and I run out of portions. (Ayala, 28).

5. Puertalsol. The restaurant with the best views of Madrid is almost my headquarters and when I go out for a walk I always end up there. I don’t really know how, but I do know why. The food is great, the atmosphere is calm, the rush doesn’t exist, the service is attentive and you feel privileged on that terrace overlooking the Puerta del Sol. I don’t care if there are people there, the place is placid and is run by good friends. (Puerta del Sol, 10).

6. The Plaza de los Cubos. The nerve center of cinema in its original version. I am divided between these and the Ideal Helmets, according to the schedule. When I leave, if it’s still open, I always end up at the Ocho y Medio bookstore buying film books. I leave the zone happy and ruined. (Princess, 3).

7. El Rastro. The perfect place to peek through old books is my Sunday morning drug. Going down the Ribera de Curtidores while avoiding people is magical. I like crowds, even if it is inconsistent. Sorry for being a person.

8. Melo’s. Their croquettes the size of a child’s head, crispy and honeyed on the inside, are worth trying. And I should not recommend it, it is always crowded and it has become very clear how unsociable I am. No? (Ave Maria, 44).

9. Telefónica Foundation Space. Apart from being friends, they always have fascinating exhibits that attract thousands of visitors. Surprisingly, they tend to be from outside, since the people of Madrid have not yet located the site. And it’s time! (Fuencarral, 3).

10. The Book Fair. There is no better place in Madrid. There is no better place in the world. There is no better fair, nor warmer, nor more fun. Have a beer between signature and signature, walk, see and buy. For me, it is one of the happiest times of the year.

Follow with us the news of Madrid in Facebook, in Twitter and in our Patio de Necinos on Instagram