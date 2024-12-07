

12/07/2024



Updated at 7:04 p.m.





The West Ham player Michail Antonio suffered a serious car accident on Saturday afternoon. In principle, and as reported by the club, the forward is stable and under strict medical supervision in a hospital in central London.

Michail Antonio, 34, lost control of the vehicle and ended up stuck in a wooded area. The car has been destroyed on the right side, precisely the driver’s side in England. The player was taken by helicopter to medical care and is under medical control.

The club sent a statement indicating that the player is stable in gravity, in addition to being conscious and communicating. “West Ham can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following his car accident this afternoon in the Essex area. “Michail is conscious and communicating, and is under medical supervision in a hospital in central London,” indicated the club, which also asked to respect the privacy of the player and his family and announced that they would not give more information this afternoon, although they would update the player’s situation in the coming days.

The striker, who wears the team’s shirt West Ham for nine seasons and is a fixture in Julen Lopetegui’s starting eleven. He was born in London, although he plays with the Jamaican team as he has dual nationality.