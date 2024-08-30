Body shaming against Cristian Totti: the 18-year-old was covered in insults on the day of his debut with Olbia Calcio

What should have been an important and joyful moment for all Christianthe 18-year-old son of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, has unfortunately turned into an extremely unfortunate episode.

Cristian Totti insulted on his physique

The son of art, after his first steps as a footballer taken in Rome, then Frosinone and Spain, landed in the Sardinian team, theOlbia Football. His debut, for the Coppa Italia match against the Ilvamaddalenahowever, was the cause of very negative and heavy criticism towards him.

The young man, in fact, was not legitimately criticised for his footballing skills, but only for the his physique. There have been opinions expressed on it many vile and shameful insults.

After the match played with the Olbia Calcio jersey, Cristian Totti received heavy insults regarding his physique.

The boy had made his debut in the Italian Cup of Serie D with theThe Maddalena and Sportitalia wanted to pay homage to him with a video and the following post:

“Cristian Totti’s debut in Serie D with Olbia. After his time in Roma’s youth teams, Francesco Totti’s son made his Serie D debut with Olbia in the Coppa Italia match against Ilvamaddalena”.

A video that unfortunately represented the ideal scenario for a series of insults, criticisms and offences hurled with contempt towards the 18 year old, deemed unsuitable for football.

Below are some examples of insults received:

“Recommended, with that physique he couldn’t even play in the third division”; “A meatloaf”; “The father phenomenon with the spoon, him too”; “If his last name wasn’t Totti he would have played against me in the second division”.

Same passion for football

From the young Cristian Totti there were no reactions or responses to the violence “verbal” immediately. Surely the episode, however, will have left a bitter taste in the mouths of both him and his parents.