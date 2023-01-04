Straight

Javier Aguirre could also say that what was played in Pasarón is not football, but he has not said so. His team, Mallorca, sweated the hell out (0-2) against a Pontevedra that they said, in the mid-sixties, had to be gnawed at. Like a bone, come on. It was the Galician team in a historic venue of the League, which years ago abandoned the splendor and frills of the highest category, which in its time were not so many. In fact, any Primera match was more like the Pontevedra Cup night than what happens on the green carpets of the elite.

Gonzalo Cretazz, Cristian Fernández (S. López, min. 64), Campins (Arregi, min. 64), Iñaki, David Fernández, Zourdine Thior (Jorge Martínez-Losa, min. 76), Markel Lozano, Carlos Doncel (Daniel, min. 87), Jaime (Boniquet, min. 63) and Menudo 1 Remiro, Gorosabel (Elustondo, min. 87), Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz (Diego Rico, min. 64), Jon Pacheco, Ander Guevara, Brais, Illarramendi (Pablo Marín, min. 81), Merino (Martín Zubimendi, min. 64), Sörloth (Oyarzabal, min. 81) and Robert Navarro goals 0-1 min. 32: Robert Navarro. Referee Pablo Gonzalez Strong Yellow cards Iñaki (min. 46), Aihen Muñoz (min. 52), Carlos Doncel (min. 72) and Sörloth (min. 74)

Mallorca had to wait for extra time, when the legs of the locals weighed more than their will and ideas did not flow as much as in ninety minutes. There were two solidarity claws between the Mallorcan strikers. The first, in a defensive error by Pontevedra. Kang In put the ball to Muriqi, who stood before the goalkeeper Cortés, but instead of shooting he gave way horizontally so that Abdón Prats pushed the ball. Five minutes later the same thing happened but in reverse; Abdón, with everything in his favor, after a counterattack after a corner against him, preferred to leave it to the advantage of the Kosovar player. The generosity was substantiated in the two goals that resolved the tie.

Pontevedra, who had demanded the supreme effort from Mallorca to impose the difference between categories, dissolved in extra time. Even the seniority of Charles did not help, who, as happened this week with Lucas Pérez with Dépor, left the top flight, when he played for Eibar, to return to Pasarón. The Brazilian had the best local chance with a shot that Greif stopped near the post.

In another confrontation, Real Sociedad played their Cup game as if it were a League game. Although the rival, UD Logroñés, is two categories below, they took it with the same seriousness as on the last day of last year against Osasuna to end up winning by the minimum (0-1). The setting helped, because Las Gaunas can perfectly pass through a First Division venue, almost full and with a fairly decent lawn for what is customary in the bronze category. In addition, Imanol had already warned: the grass was no excuse.

And it was not, because against an enthusiastic Logroñés, he formed a very professional Real, who knew what he had to do and what not. He grabbed the ball from the beginning, and despite a couple of skirmishes from La Rioja, he chose patience as the path to pierce Gonzalo’s goal. He did not despair with the failed arrivals or with some crooked shot. With total control, he knew how to wait for his moment, which came after half an hour, when Illarramendi, almost always good news for Real, launched a vertical pass that Brais let go between his legs when he saw Robert Navarro’s career, which crossed before the departure of the Logroñés goalkeeper.

With the score in favor, the realistic intensity did not drop during the first half, but the second goal did not arrive, which conditioned the outcome of the tie in a certain way. The San Sebastian team came out in the second, wanting to settle the matter as soon as possible, and they tried to dangerously approach the Logroñés area, but found the performance of Gonzalo, who in the 49th minute flew to the post to reject the ball combed by Merino after one of those poisoned shipments from Brais that so baffle the rival defenses. Again Merino met Gonzalo in a shot.

Although La Real continued with the baton of command, after a quarter of an hour into the second set they began to view what was happening on the field with some mistrust, because the result was meager and an accident could occur at any moment. He took more precautions, pressured Logroñés to get out to prevent them from reaching the San Sebastián area and managed until the end for Remiro to have a placid night, beyond a couple of starts to clear the long balls that were Logroñés’ only option. In precautionary mode, Imanol’s team, which was accompanied by a large presence of fans txuriurdin, did not give gifts. In the end, a very reliable Real, and also recognizable, sent his ball to the draw on Saturday.

