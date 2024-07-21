The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) He complained this Sunday about the strategy used by his team in the Hungarian GP and said it was “a day to forget” after finishing fifth and seeing his gap to Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren) narrow, now 74 points behind the three-time world champion.

“I think the strategy was not correct. I got stuck between several cars, I lost time overtaking… it was a day to forget,” said the leader of the World Championship in statements to Dazn at the end of the race, in which his pace “was not good enough to compete with the McLarens.”

Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

The 27-year-old driver was very nervous and upset with the result of the day on the circuit of Hungarian Ringwhere nothing went as expected and he complained about everything.

“So you can tell the FIA ​​that this is how we are going to race from now on. Simply by getting people off the track,” he said, recalling the manoeuvre in the first corner where he felt hemmed in by the McLarens and had to go off the track.

“It’s amazing how we let them undercut us and just screw up my career,” he added.

About his incident with the British Lewis Hamilton At turn one with seven laps to go, Verstappen said that the Englishman “choked him on the right”, but stressed that they finished fifth “because of the strategy” that the team chose.

“With a car that was already struggling in the first stint, you can’t stick to the strategy,” said Verstappen, who concluded by stressing that it was “very difficult to overtake in the final part of the race because of the track temperature and the overheating of the tyres.”

Dart to Red Bull

Verstappen He was unleashed during the race and went all out against his own team, describing Red Bull’s plan for the Hungarian Grand Prix as a “shitty strategy.”

On the radio he could be heard angrily: “You gave me this shitty strategy, didn’t you? I’m trying to catch up on what’s missing.”

At the end of the test he said: “Maybe the team, at that time, didn’t realize what they did wrong, or maybe they didn’t see that it was so severe.”

But the phrase that sparked controversy on the Formula 1 grid came after the reporter asked him what he could say to his critics: “Fuck them all.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With EFE.