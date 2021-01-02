He Iraola Ray wait for the final streak of 2020 lengthens in the league premiere in 2021, in Vallecas, and maintain his place in playoff zone of ascent. For this he will have to impose himself on an Alcorcón that comes very needed to add three by three (follow the game live on AS.com). In fact, the rayista technician, Iraola, wait a intense match, he even ventured in the pre-game press conference that the score may be short. Despite the qualifying difference, the Guipuzcoan coach does not want trusts.

Though Iraola seems to have found his gala eleven on the lawn and he has been very satisfied with the team’s work after the Christmas break, the new year has brought him a dilemma in goal.

The good performances from Luca, during Dimitrievski’s absence due to suspension, they make him a creditor of ownership, although the international goal Macedonian was very settled in ownership until the Leganés game. Iraola will have to choose.

The rest of the starting lineup seems that the Gipuzkoan has it practically profiled And it will differ little from the eleven that already won, in a solvent way, Las Palmas in the last match of 2020.

For its part, those of Anquela need to start the year how did 2020 end, that is, with victory. And it is that adding three points in Vallecas can leave Alcorcón out of the descent at the end of the day.

However, the precedents against Madrid teams They are not good, Alcorcón has fallen this year to Leganés and Fuenlabrada, but they were other times. This Alcorcón is a team that competes very well and has great tactical and defensive rigor.. It is foreseeable that the potters will come out onto the pitch with a very intense and advanced pressure line.

Anquela himself already warned that the match will be very competitive. “It will be a very complicated game. We play in a great stadium and against one of the best teams in the category. We have to be at the level of the rival and the field,” said the potter coach. Those of Anquela will have the low of the Venezuelan Victor Garcia.

Aces to follow

Antoñín

He’s on a roll, the forward has scored in two of the last three games.

Marc Gual

Whenever he has scored the team has won. His goals are life for Alcorcón.

The keys

Good luck

Iraola’s team has added two wins and a draw in the last three games. You need to keep the streak going.

Without success

Manage to convert the chances created into goals. Alcorcón lacks success in the face of the rival frame.

Goal

The good performances of Luca Zidane, during Dimitrievski’s absence due to suspension, have sparked the debate about the goal.