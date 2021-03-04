Beyond the social and economic reality of poverty, the phenomenon of begging has always given much of itself in news, reports and analysis on the pages of LA VERDAD. Of course, with the perspective of time we can see the evolution in the treatment of this problem, from a more stereotyped image – even sometimes grotesque – to the present, with a humanized vision of this practice, as well as the conditions and factors that they prevent many people from achieving the minimum level of well-being.

Terminology has also been transformed from the oldest uses of words such as mendicant, vagabond, needy, beggar, towards other new concepts that are the result of modernity and the globality of the 20th century, such as gorillas, homeless or homeless. In any case, although the human drama of these vulnerable people is unquestionable, what seems to remain in the collective unconscious is a certain association of ideas between beggar and picaresque. And it is that some examples have fed that look

The cover of February 12, 1961 featured a photo of a man under the title “a well-lined beggar” who had been arrested in Cartagena. Likewise, the March 2, 1974 edition included information on the city of Murcia, where it pointed to “an uncovered problem: beggars,” indicating an organized practice. On November 7, 1995, it was reported that there were beggars charging up to 200,000 pesetas “for ‘trespassing’ a corner in Murcia.” And on January 10, 1992, another piece of news alerted that “university graduates from Murcia are among the usual beggars” in Cartagena.