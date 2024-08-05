The movie of Deadpool & Wolverine It hasn’t been long since it hit theaters around the world, and within its scenes they went all out in terms of cameos, since we saw X-23, Gambit, Blade, Elektra, Human Torch and some more that filled fans with nostalgia. However, there was one major missing character that the production team wanted to include in the film, and that would definitely have been the most beloved reference due to the popularity of the actor and his iconic character.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Nicolas Cage In the role of Ghost Riderwhich had two films that were very popular with the audience, and in fact, when the promotion of the film began, the actor himself was asked Reynolds if they made any attempt to contact the actor. He simply answered “yes” to the question he was asked without going into many details beyond that the conversation took place, and from what was seen on screen, viewers can assume that no agreement was reached, whether monetary or due to agendas.

Here’s what Cage did in the movies:

Nicolas Cage played the role of Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, in the two films based on the Marvel Comics character: “Ghost Rider” (2007) and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” (2011). Johnny Blaze is a motorcycle racer and stuntman who makes a pact with the devil, known as Mephistopheles (or Mephisto in the comics), to save his father’s life. As part of the deal, Blaze becomes the Ghost Rider, a supernatural avenger with a flaming skull and riding a hellish motorcycle. His mission is to hunt down evil spirits and other supernatural beings that threaten the Earth. In the films, Nicolas Cage portrays Johnny Blaze, tormented by his pact with the devil, as he struggles to control the curse that turns him into the Ghost Rider. The films depict his internal struggle between his human side and his demonic alter ego, as well as his clashes with various evil entities.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine is available in theaters.

Via: Collider

Author’s note: It would definitely have been the biggest wink of all, as Ghost Rider has never been seen in the MCU to begin with. However, the actor may be difficult to deal with.