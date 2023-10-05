It was enough for Barcelona on Wednesday to beat Porto by the minimum in Do Dragao, but the sensations are still not those of a team prepared to really fight for the Champions League. The Barça team suffered more than necessary, receiving up to 13 shots throughout the match and missing, once again, the players who are still absent due to injury. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha and now also Lewandowski, victim of a sprain three weeks before the classic, are in the dry dock and, for the moment, the culés are very fair in the face of what lies ahead.

«It is the most difficult club in the world, you win 0-1 and the glass is half empty. We win and everything seems little. We come from old ghosts, but we have already removed them. We have beaten a historic rival at home, there are three golden points and we have not conceded a goal in either of the two games,” Xavi Hernández highlighted on Wednesday night after the dispute on the second day of the Champions League. The Catalan coach stuck out his chest after a game in which his team suffered greatly to withstand the push of Do Dragao, whose fans knew that it was a key game for the future of the group.

The culés withstood the local momentum, yes, but they did so without being dominant in the game. Barça was subjected for many minutes by an opponent who nullified the a priori technical superiority of Oriol Romeu, Gündogan and Gavi and who was capable of dismantling the defensive structure designed by Xavi. Sometimes Ter Stegen, notable, and other times the corrections to the careers of Araujo and Koundé, very successful, prevented the Blaugranas from signing another European night to forget.

Related news



And Barça proved to be very limited in the physical section, a crucial aspect in the approach that Xavi usually uses with advanced pressure. The injuries to De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha and the last one to fall, Lewandowski, who had to retire with a blow to his ankle, have reduced a wardrobe that is becoming more and more concise every day. Against Porto, Xavi had a hard time finding reliable replacements on the bench to refresh the team and ended up turning to Fermín López, who was increasingly settled in the coach’s plans. Also to Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, two footballers who had to vary their usual position so that the team could add cement in the midfield and stop a Porto team that ended up leading a siege in the last minutes.

The longed for



Against the Portuguese team, the difficulty that Barcelona had in maintaining possession and breaking lines without having to resort to the long ball stood out. Oriol Romeu and Gündogan played a discreet game and Gavi ended up multiplying and arriving late for a multitude of actions. It was there, in that role, where the absence of two capital footballers such as Pedri and Frenkie de Jong was most noticeable.

Without them, Barça lost its compass and was unable to take control of a match that can be seen with the glass half empty, as Xavi says, or half full, if you take into account that the culés won in a complicated stadium without several of its fundamental footballers.