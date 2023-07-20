Tradition, yes. And a lot of money too. The British Open that begins this Thursday (from 7.30 at Movistar Golf) is the union of two worlds. There is no tournament with more tradition than the cradle of the British, every July a trip back in time to the origins of this sport. The return to the past is even longer when it comes to Royal Liverpool, the course that already hosted this event in 1897, one of only four courses, along with Saint Andrews, Muirfield and Royal Saint George’s, which has hosted the British Open in three different centuries.

In this cathedral the legacy is eternal. But also between its winds and dunes there is a revolution. If a part of time stops in Liverpool, another part flies to the future. To that upcoming and uncertain union between the American and European circuits and LIV Golf, the Saudi League, after the biggest earthquake that has ever hit this sport. As a symbol of this new era, at stake is not only the glory of raising the mythical Clarete Jug, but also the greatest economic prize that the great Briton has delivered in its history in 151 editions: a check for three million dollars only for the winner, a purse of 16.5 million to be distributed among all, an increase of 18% compared to the loot from the previous year. Tradition, yes. And a lot of money too.

On the green, the last great of the season brings together the best of the two armies. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the top three in the world rankings, three men on the PGA Tour, head the list of favorites along with defending champion Cameron Smith, LIV Golf flagship. The Australian touched the sky a year ago in the temple of Saint Andrews, precisely beating McIlroy in the last round. Smith was still enlisting on the American circuit then, but changed jerseys to world number two right after catching the holy grail. Together with the Big Three of golf that Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm make up today, are the four Beatles from Liverpool.

Scheffler is a metronome among the elite. In the last seven tournaments that he has played, he has not dropped from fifth place, a steel regularity that screwed him as world number one. your game of tee to green He seems to show no cracks, and even without his most brilliant golf he is capable of bidding for victories. His worst result this year has been a 12th place in the Genesis, he won the Players and the Phoenix Open, and landed in the British with a bronze in the Scottish Open under his arm.

McIlroy arrives launched from Scottish lands. There he fastened a repairing trump which he sealed with two birdies on the last two holes of the championship to come back and defeat Robert MacIntyre by one stroke. The focus is once again on the Northern Irishman in this extensive search for his fifth great: the previous one is the 2014 PGA, the course in which the Open, which was precisely held in Liverpool, also triumphed. That year he prevailed with two income impacts over Rickie Fowler and Sergio García and at the age of 25 he became the first European golfer with three different majors.

The wound caused by losing the 2022 British Open in Saint Andrews is still open, and that is why bingo in Scotland is a mood boost for a player who, in moments of trance, with security and confidence, is capable of the best performances. Last year he came close to redemption in the big four, in which he collected four places in the top 10, and now in Liverpool he has the last opportunity of the season to celebrate that long-awaited fifth crown.

McIlroy will share a round with Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. With the Spanish he will live hand in hand between colossi. Rahm is the best player of the course in birdie average (he has 256 in 55 rounds). The two aces join Scheffler, Smith and another handful of hopefuls for an Open brimming with history and also with dollars.

Eight Spaniards but without Sergio García Jon Rahm leads an Armada that is completed by seven other Spaniards: Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo, Adri Arnaus, Adrián Otaegui, Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Cañizares and Josele Ballester. The latter is an amateur golfer from the same American university where the Basque was forged, Arizona State, and at the age of 19 he has just joined the Spanish men’s European champion team.

The Spanish gang represents the largest national participation in this century, the largest since the same number of players in 1996 at Royal Lytham, and only one of the record in the British, the nine contestants in 1991 at Royal Birkdale.

Curiously, the great classic is missing, Sergio García, whom the lack of points in the world ranking due to his enlistment in the Saudi League has left him out of a British Open for the first time since 1997. His absence is another symptom of this time of great changes that can also leave him without a ticket for Ryder. Tradition sometimes collapses.

