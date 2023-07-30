No team has the self-esteem of Barça. It is enough to listen to Laporta, Xavi and Araujo before facing Madrid and then look at the result: 3-0. A surprising score when you look at the entire game played in Dallas. Madrid still can’t explain the defeat or how they didn’t score a single goal against Barça. The whites fought with the sticks -they counted to five- with the rival and also with themselves, repeatedly denied before a splendid Ter Stegen and a sharp Dembélé. The most classic players were the best in the classic due to the lack of news from Bellingham and Gündogan until Fermín López came out. A 20-year-old striker from Huelva who played on loan last year and scored 10 goals with Linares. Fermín López finished off Madrid with a goal and an assist for Ferran Torres after Dembélé had crossed an impossible shot for the reappeared Courtois.

The two lineups were ultimately consistent with the bright AT&T Stadium game card. Some people paid $3,000 for a ticket in the scalper after 82,026 spectators packed the field in Arlington, Texas. The best from Barça and the most striking from Madrid played. For now, Ancelotti has designed a rhombus for Bellingham’s display, guarded by Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valderde, a vigorous spring midfielder, an alternative to the talent of two illustrious veterans such as Modric and Kroos. Madrid aspires to show that it has a great future while Barça embraces the present based on the expert Gündogan and the plan that helped them win the League: four midfielders -Gavi is injured- in a square; Bucket to attack and Araujo-Koundé to defend; and Dembélé before Raphinha to accompany Lewandowski.

It could very well have been two formations for an official match or, if you want, more seriously than for a preseason friendly like the one in Dallas. The classic does not admit reservations, especially in the case of Barcelona, ​​turned around by a gastric virus and the five goals conceded in his debut with Arsenal,

conditioned by a daredevil 4-3-3. The azulgranas grouped better from a more flexible drawing (4-4-2 or 3-4-3), after sacrificing a winger for an inside, and even emboldened themselves at the beginning with a shot against the crossbar by Oriol Romeu. Although the ball seemed to flow better at the feet of the Madrid footballers, strong in the inside game and under pressure, Rodrygo and Vinicius barely deepened and the full-backs Mendy and Carvajal did not appear on the flanks. Barça endured and let go easily, with De Jong at the base with Romeu, and stretched through Dembélé’s band.

The Frenchman appeared definitively to cross the ball into the net in a very well designed and executed strategy play by Gündogan and Pedri. The two midfielders were no longer associated, increasingly isolated, victims of the progressive control exercised by Madrid. The Barca efficiency contrasted with the sterility of Madrid. Vinicius hit the crossbar with a penalty by the hands of Araujo, Ter Stegen responded in a formidable way to a free kick from Rodrygo and the woodwork returned the shots twice in the same play by Vinicius and Carvajal. The Catalans shrank as they could, very withdrawn, protected by the omnipresent Ter Stegen -decisive again against Rodrygo- and decimated by the injuries of Christensen and Gündogan. Mendy also fell in a rough and intense game, loaded with fouls and cards, increasingly dominated by Madrid.

The only Barça players undetectable for the white defense were Dembélé and Balde. The winger set up the transitions with his deployments and the winger failed to score the second goal in a one-on-one with Courtois. Oriol Romeu and De Jong supported the team while Pedri was absent. The man from Tenerife woke up at the end of the break and the Catalans recovered the passing lane while Dembélé continued with his incisive football, a relief for his team and a problem for Madrid’s hesitant full-backs. Ancelotti then sought a remedy for the inferiority of his team with the appearance of Modric and Kroos. The changes had an immediate impact because Tchouamení finished off the crossbar in an action in which the leather also hit Ter Stegen’s head. The substitutions of Dembélé and Pedri seemed to weaken Barcelona on the contrary.

Although the comings and goings of players interrupted the rhythm of the game, more and more focused on an episodic play than on football, interest never waned, as befits a classic, whether it is played in Europe, Asia or America. The tone and the constants were maintained – Vinicius missed the tie in two actions by a finger – until Fermín López appeared and surprised Courtois’s right corner with a strong left-footed shot after a loss from Kroos. A great goal that was followed by a prodigious assist for control and the bounced pass that Ferran finished off. The Barca substitutes were even more effective than the starters against a Madrid that, no matter how many twists and turns it gave the game, never knew how to solve it, neither with the good ones nor with the not so good ones, to the astonishment of the AT&T Stadium public. Spectators were very satisfied with the vibrant classic lived in Dallas.

