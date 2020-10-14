“Germany just forgot us.” Chara Rousi’s voice sounds fragile. The 54-year-old sometimes lacks the German words to describe what destroyed her family’s life in Paderborn on October 14, 1994 and what drove Chara Rousi to Greece with her husband and two children.

The man who fills a total of 24 liters of gasoline into two buckets at a gas station on the morning of October 14, 1994, only to dump it a few minutes later in front of Chara Rousi’s apartment door, is no stranger. It’s the 62-year-old neighbor from the ground floor apartment.

For seven years they met every day in the hallway or in the garden of the modest two-family house. Again and again these encounters ended with wild racist hostility and threats from the neighbor. Even 26 years later, Chara Rousi has not forgotten any of these sentences.

“‘Foreign pigs, shit Kanaken, go where you come from’, that’s how he greeted us and said goodbye,” says Chara Rousi. “The threats got so bad that our children’s school friends no longer wanted to come to our home for fear of meeting the neighbor.”

Chara Rousi was born as a child of Greek migrant workers in Hamburg in 1966 and, as a young woman, took over a small snack bar in downtown Paderborn with her eight-year-old husband Niko at the end of the 1980s. “Business was the center of our life,” she recalls.

She proudly tells how the “Gyros Grill at Nikos” became a popular destination in the then 130,000-inhabitant city in just a few years. “We worked so much, until late at night, that my mother-in-law gave up her job to look after our children.” They tried to calm down or ignore the threatening neighbors “as best they could”.

Because all calls for help to persuade the municipal property office, as the manager of the two-family house, to influence the neighbors, came to nothing. Again and again Niko Rousi received the succinct answer there that nothing could be done, the neighbors had to sort that out among themselves.

1992 Mölln, 1993 Solingen

Even when the neighbor stood with a club in front of the Rousi family four days before October 14th and threatened that he would strike if they didn’t finally “run away for Greece”, Niko Rousi went to the property office again. Again he is brushed off with the sentence that nothing can be done.

In the news you heard about the arson attacks on the houses of families of Turkish origin in November 1992 in Mölln and in June 1993 in Solingen, says Chara Rousi. “But that seemed very far away. Building our snack bar and keeping our little family together has filled our lives ”.

“I light you all”

When the neighbor kicks her husband Niko to the ground with two targeted punches on the morning of October 14th in front of the front door, the two children of the family are at school. Chara and her mother-in-law Alexandra Rousi are about to leave the apartment on the second floor to go to the diner with Niko, like almost every morning.

The hatred with which the 62-year-old neighbor yells the threat of “I’ll set you all on fire” down the stairwell freezes the two women in front of the apartment door. Alexandra Rousi, who had worked as a cook for the British armed forces for years, confronts the neighbor of the same age on the stairs. Together with her daughter-in-law, the 62-year-old tries to snatch the gasoline pail from the man – and fails.

Right-wing extremists murdered at least 187 people in Germany between 1990 and 2020, only 109 of them appear in the official statistics. See a documentation of all names and cases of the victims here.

When the man throws a burning match on the floor, which has long been soaked in gasoline, a huge flame immediately arises. Alexandra Rousi burns to death on the threshold of her apartment; Chara Rousi can save herself from the sea of ​​flames at the last minute by jumping off the balcony. Niko Rousi, who had heard the desperate screams of his mother and wife, suffers severe burns while trying to get to his mother through the burning hallway.

When the firefighters arrive, they find their neighbors in burning clothes in front of the door of his apartment on the ground floor and the charred remains of Alexandra Rousi on the floor above.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution reported more than 80 right-wing extremist arson attacks and around 900 right-wing extremist acts of violence and eight right-wing extremist homicides in 1994, in which Alexandra Rousi fell victim to the deadly hatred of her neighbor. The arson attack on the Greek family is not included. To date, Alexandra Rousi is not mentioned in any of the relevant statistics or lists as a victim of a politically right-wing, fatal act of violence.

“Unfortunately, widespread perception deficits”

The Berlin political scientist Christoph Kopke, who has examined the deficits in recording right-wing and racially motivated homicides in Brandenburg, sees in the case from Paderborn the “unfortunately widespread perception deficits of the so-called baseball bat years”.

The perpetrator did not correspond to the classic cliché of a neo-Nazi criminal: He was shortly before retirement age and also not a member of one of the neo-Nazi parties or banned organizations such as the “Nationalist Front”, but a “very common racist from the middle of society” so Kopke.

With that he fell through many grids in the “rather incomplete classification system for politically motivated acts of violence” that was in effect at the time. In Paderborn at that time they were satisfied with the statement by the public prosecutor’s office that it had been an act of “a madman”. Investigations are not opened at all, as the perpetrator also died from serious burns.

Injured and traumatized, Chara and Niko Rousi sold their grill snack and left Germany a few months after the fatal attack. In Greece, which Chara Rousi had only known from family vacations until then, they hoped for a new start “in safety.”

From October 14, 1994, her husband had “the scars on body and soul and the many doctor’s letters and insurance letters” and the longing for the economic security that the successful ‘Gyros Grill at Nikos’ in Paderborn had offered.

In a small holiday resort on the Epirus coast, Chara Rousi has been running a boutique for many years. Her favorite customers are Germans, she says. You have “no hatred of Germans”. But something has to change: “The German state and society should recognize that my mother-in-law fell victim to a right-wing attack.”