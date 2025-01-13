After the holidays, more than one person finds themselves with a few extra kilos. Family dinners and the excesses committed during these holidays take their toll. After the Christmas hangover, more than one person would benefit from hearing what nutritionist Blanca García-Orea has to say. On his TikTok account he tells us why you don’t lose weight no matter how much effort you put in, and what the importance of glucose regulation is.

Sugar, sugar and more sugar

«In the end, in our daily lives we eat a lot of sugars, whether it is added sugar in products or free sugar. Whether it’s a natural juice that you make yourself with your own fruit or a smoothie. Or also an excess of healthy buns with crushed fruit,” says García-Orea. In the end, all of this deregulates glucose. and uExcess insulin in the blood prevents us from losing weight, and it doesn’t let us burn fat.

It also indicates that there is a constant craving for sweets. “You want to eat carbohydrates all the time to regain energy, you feel much more tired, more fatigued,” he says. In the end, you may wake up after getting a lot of hours of sleep at night, but feel like you haven’t gotten any rest at all. And this has a lot to do with hypertension. “An increase in blood pressure has to do with an increase or deregulation of glucose,” he says.

In fact, it is very typical that a person with some insulin resistance Have you ever noticed this that I am going to tell you now: «Maybe you have had a sweet breakfast, like orange juice with some cookies or milk with breakfast cereals. And suddenly, you’ve gone to work and after an hour and a half you feel down, and again I’m hungry again, I don’t understand it, you have palpitations, sweating, you need to eat again to regain energy because you feel weak. , he relates.









At the beginning cWhen you drink sugar it gives you a high, there is dopamine, you have a lot of energyyou feel good, even positive. And suddenly, after an hour and a half when the drop occurs, the hypoglycemia passes. You feel the opposite, weakness, tiredness, hunger again. «You need to eat to recover all that energy. So, if you are a person who needs to eat every hour and a half, two hours, if you leave the house you have to always carry something in your bag so as not to get dizzy, so as not to feel sick,” he points out. You always need to eat to have energy, to move, to go about your daily life, you really have to stop and think about what is happening with your diet.

In this vicious circle we get frustrated because we don’t lose weight. An excess of insulin prevents us from burning fat. «RReally maybe you are eating little protein, little good fat “That can satisfy you for longer and, well, in the end regulate this glucose,” says the expert. If you have constant hunger, cravings, highlight that professionals can help you.