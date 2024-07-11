One of the Fendi sisters is in serious condition in hospital. Alda Fendi was transferred to the hospital in red code: she fell in her home

These are moments of apprehension for the youngest of the five Fendi sisters. She was in her house on the Pontine island of Palmarola when she suddenly fell and hurt herself badly. Alda Fendi was transported to code red by helicopter to the Roman Polyclinic Agostino Gemelli. What is his health condition?

Alda Fendi is one of the five sisters (together with Paola, Franca, Carla and Anna) who made the Italian fashion brand of the same name famous, which is famous and celebrated all over the world. The local online newspaper EtruriaNews reported his domestic accident.

Alda Fendi was reportedly in her home on the Pontine island of Palmarola, in the archipelago of Pontine Islands, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. He suffered serious injuries due to a bad fall at home.

According to the online newspaper, the domestic accident It is said to have taken place around 6pm on Wednesday 10 July. A call was immediately made to the emergency services at 118.

Elitaliana’s Pegaso 44 helicopter he immediately took flight to reach the Pontine island of Palmarola. The woman was then transferred urgently and admitted to the traumatology and orthopedics department of Gemelli. Here she underwent specialist tests.

Who is Alda Fendi, in red code in hospital after a domestic accident

Born in Rome 81 years ago, Alda Fendi studied in London. At a very young age she began working in the family business, under the guidance of her mother Adele. She worked side by side with Karl Lagerfeld. She married Enzo Caruso, holder of the Chair of Physiatry at the II University of Rome “Tor Vergata. Originally from Scicli in Sicily, he passed away in 2014.

In 2001, to indulge his passion for art, he founded the Alda Fendi Foundation ExperimentsHere he collaborates with his daughters Giovanna and Alessia Caruso Fendi and curates a series of cultural events of high artistic value.