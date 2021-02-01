The most attractive match of the day was played at Limonar de Santomera between two teams called to be at the top of the table. A match that ended with a goalless draw and that maintains the bad streak of the home team, who have only achieved two of the last nine points in play in this last week. Racing, whose only objective is promotion, does not come out of its crisis. The Dutchman Royston Drenthe did not play for a single minute yesterday.

0

Racing Murcia Simón, Iván Zaragoza, Luis Verdú, Monty, Manolo, Fran Moreno, Chupi, Cristo (Parra, 83), Juan Arcas, Nico (Carlos Álvarez, 76), Sergi Valls. 0

Mar Menor Facu Ackerman, Álvaro González, Javi Ramírez, Cifu, Iñaki Quereda (Alonso, 13), Sergio León, Parada, Guirao, Marcos Legaz, Isuardi (Morante, 78), Antonio. Referee Hopefully Valera.

Both teams had chances to achieve victory in the match. Without a doubt, it was the match that the Mar Menor needed to get involved in the fight for promotion and Javi Motos’ men were very aggressive in a very complicated crash.

The Sanjaviereño team was better in the first half and had opportunities to get ahead, but the visitors did not have success in the face of goal. In the second half, the locals had more the ball, but equality was the predominant note in a duel marked by the strong wind and that left two candidates for promotion in the same situation. Chupi had the two best chances for Antonio Pedreño’s team.

The result was little known to both teams, as it was a key match to mark differences and score points from important rivals in the fight to move up in the category. The San Javier team has two pending matches and the local only one.