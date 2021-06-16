A mysterious version of Playstation 4 from Demon’s Souls has been discovered on the servers of Sony for PlayStation Game Sizes, count of Twitter that regularly publishes content related to patches, release dates and download sizes based on information that they manage to rescue from the PS Store. This information is hardly wrong.

However, it seems that this is not the final version. The game was released as an exclusive to Playstation 5 last year, but let’s remember that Sony has reinforced its commitment to PS4 with games like Gran Turismo 7, God of War 2 and Horizon Forbidden West.

So what is going on here? Honestly, we’d be surprised if a port for PS4 was on the way; obviously not impossible – Godfall will have version of PS4 – but we don’t think Sony be willing to launch Demon’s Souls for your old console. It is more likely that the title began its development in PS4 before eventually becoming exclusive to PS5 at some point in its creation.

Fountain: PlayStation Game Sizes