Kommersant: investigators are checking the version of a double terrorist attack after the attack of water drones on the Crimean bridge

The investigation is checking the version of a double terrorist attack committed by the Ukrainian side on the Crimean bridge using surface drones. This is reported “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the bridge was first attacked by remote-controlled jet skis that carried explosives. But they were suppressed by the fire of the units providing the protection of the object. At the same time, regular combat unmanned vehicles struck.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on the morning of July 17. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that at about 3 a.m., the bridge was attacked by two surface drones of Ukraine – as a result, one of the sections of the bridge was damaged. A criminal case has been initiated.