The first garment that Roberto Verino made was a leather jacket. Piece immortalized in one of the 40 images that weave the exhibition ‘Cuarentamásuno’, on the occasion of the four decades of the Galician designer in the fashion industry. The audiovisual exhibition began in Verín in June 2022 and now, until April 10, it lands in Madrid, at the ‘Fernán Gómez, Centro Cultural de la Villa’.

The exhibition is made up of audiovisual material that helps to understand the essence of the Verino style, an essential pinnacle of Spanish fashion that places quality and ethics above merely aesthetic issues. Within this selection of photographs are models of the stature of Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen, Yasmeen Ghauri or Nieves Álvarez in mythical campaigns photographed by Eloy Lozano, Javier Vallhonrat, Paco Navarro, Jacques Olivar, Javier Salas or Javier Márquez.

«The visitor will understand, through the audios, videos and photographs that our style endures through the years. I am a true defender of the importance of timeless beauty that never goes out of style”, indicates Roberto Verino. «I have always worked on simplicity and functionality to offer the consumer garments that become a magnificent investment and not an expense. Building emotional wardrobes is my main objective”, explains the dressmaker.

Concern for the environment is a constant in his collections. «For me, sustainability is born as a consequence of consuming rationally, that my consumers are beautiful has also been my interest, as with male clients. Now everyone is talking about sustainability. How important it would be to be aware of the legacy that we will leave to our descendants! I can boast – he assures – of having championed that philosophy ». But, what goes through your mind when you see that people continue to buy clothes for a few euros that last a couple of times? «That they are not capable of understanding that a good Roberto Verino garment is cheaper than using and throwing it away».

Sustainability and the exaltation of women have always gone hand in hand in their collections. «In these photos you can clearly understand that women are always and will be my muses and my main source of inspiration. They are the true benchmarks of our society and we have to continue to value their crucial role in the moments we are living as promoters of many of the great changes we are witnessing”. Of course, she considers that, regarding feminism, “we are making a mistake. Good taste and femininity have nothing to do with costumes that in some cases border on ridiculous.

Added to his love for the female figure is his concern to go further. Founder in 1999 together with Jesús del Pozo, Antonio Pernas, Angel Schlesser and Modesto Lomba of the Association of Fashion Creators of Spain, today Roberto Verino remains faithful to his maxim: innovation. In 2016 he became the first Spanish designer to join the international movement ‘See now, buy now’ (see now, buy now’) by presenting the current season’s collection in his fashion shows with garments that are already available to his consumers. , whom he puts above all else.