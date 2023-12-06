Home page politics

Shortly before Christmas, an important verdict was made for the left. In the worst case, there is a risk of the Bundestag being eliminated. But that is not the party’s only concern.

Berlin – For the left There were no presents on St. Nicholas Day. As of December 6th, midnight, it is no longer officially considered a faction after the Wagenknecht camp left. It is the current low point of a year-long dispute between two party currents, which are now both want to continue as a so-called group. This refers to an association of members of the Bundestag with significantly fewer rights than a parliamentary group. The Bundestag decides whether the Left receives group status. But that is not the case so far. The background is an outstanding judgment from the Federal Constitutional Court – which could bury the left for the time being.

New election in Berlin? Then the left fights for survival

On December 19th it will be decided to what extent the 2021 federal election in Berlin must be repeated. As a reminder: On election day, the capital descended into chaos. Polling offices remained open well past the official closing time of 6 p.m. and ballot papers were mixed up. The Bundestag had already ordered a repeat election in certain districts, but the Union sued against it. She wants the election to be repeated in all districts. For the Left, the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court is elementary. Because in 2021, with 4.9 percent, the party actually missed the required five percent hurdle. She was only allowed to enter the Bundestag because she won three direct mandates and the basic mandate clause came into effect.

In addition to Sören Pellmann (Leipzig), two representatives in Berlin also won their constituency: Gesine Lötzsch in Lichtenberg and Gregor Gysi in Treptow-Köpenick. The future of the party rests on their shoulders in a new election. If the party wins fewer than three direct mandates and does not exceed the 5 percent threshold, it is out of the Bundestag. All leftists without a direct mandate would have to go. Several MPs speak of the “worst case scenario”.

With a looming new election, only Gysi’s renewed victory is considered certain. The long-time parliamentary group leader won 35.4 percent of the first votes in 2021 and was 20 percentage points ahead of the second-placed SPD politician Ana-Maria Trăsnea. At Lötzsch things look tighter. Although she won with 25.8 percent, she is less comfortably ahead of second-placed Anja Ingenbleek (SPD; 19.6 percent). Given the left’s current poll numbers, it could be close. Theoretically, the Left could also win additional direct mandates in a new election. But only Petra Pau is really an option here. In 2021 she was second behind in Marzahn-Hellersdorf with 21.9 percent CDU-Politician Mario Czaja (29.4).

Will the chairs on the Left remain vacant in the future? An important verdict for the party will be made on December 19th © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Don’t feel like campaigning with Wagenknecht

Group members say that they fundamentally trust Lötzsch and Gysi and assume that both will win the direct mandate again in their constituencies. With Pellmann’s mandate in Leipzig, which would not be affected by a repeat election, the Left would have made it. But the party has little appetite for the remaining residual risk. Above all, because you want to avoid the difficult election campaign at all costs.

The fragmented left would have to campaign for votes together with the newly founded “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht”. Wagenknecht and the nine MPs who follow her have it entirely thanks to the trio Pellmann-Lötzsch-Gysi that they sit in the Bundestag. By the way, none of the three are considered to be supporters of Sahra Wagenknecht. Gysi prophesied in October Interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau: “If Sahra should go, then a new fighting spirit will arise so that the left does not perish.” And further: “As I know my party, in times of crisis the passion for rescue grows.” The next crisis could soon be upon the left . (as)