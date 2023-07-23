The Nameless City (Astiberri) +10: More than 150,000 copies sold in the United States and a prestigious Eisner Award —a renowned award from the comics industry for creative achievement— for the best comic for children aged 9 to 12 endorse the arrival in Spain of the ‘Nameless City’ trilogy by author Faith Erin Hicks. The first installment, ‘The hole in the sky’, already makes it clear that we are facing an extraordinary graphic novel called to leave its mark. I can’t think of more praise for this capital work in every way in which, perfectly mixing adventure, social issues, political intrigue and a seemingly impossible friendship/love story, Erin Hicks takes us to a city in eternal dispute over its strategic location. There, the meeting between a girl, Rata, a descendant of the original inhabitants, and a boy, Kaidu, son of one of the generals of the occupying regime, seems set to forever change power relations in the nameless city.