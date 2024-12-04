When you are a newcomer to a country, coming in search of a more dignified way to earn a living, it is often difficult to find a job the first time. It also happens in our country, where the job search is becoming more complicated every day for many foreign citizens, who have no easy time finding a way to earn a living. However, there are a series of tricks to facilitate obtaining a job, as those who had to carry out this task against the clock know. One of the last to talk about it has been the content creator Boris Luque, a Venezuelan who settled in Spain a few months ago and who has revealed to his followers how he got a job in just two weeks. Related news standard No A security expert Food warns about how to order meat at Christmas meals to avoid illnesses A. Standard head No “It sells a lot of things…” A Chinese, owner of a bazaar in Spain, forceful against the competition of Temu María AlbertA Venezuelan explains how you can get a job urgently in SpainThe young Latino, who is already more than settled in our country, has told on his TikTok account (@borisluque88) what were the strategies that allowed him to easily access a position in Spain: «I’ll go to explain how I managed to get a job in Madrid in just 14 days, so take note,” he began by explaining in this video. The first thing the Venezuelan recommended doing was to “search the different job pages” that we can find in our country. In this case, the tiktoker has advised using some such as InfoJobs, Indeed and JobToday, although he has insisted that the only one he really uses is the first of them, where he got his current job. You must apply for a job several times a day. To get these job offers that have allowed you to obtain a job in Spain, it has not taken much time: in just two weeks, you received two proposals. «My strongest advice in this case would be to search at all hours. If, for example, you search at 10 in the morning, you apply for the offers that are there, and then you apply at 12, then you apply again at 2 or 3… So on, as long as you do it a a couple of times a day…”, he warned. The boy explained that, if you follow this dynamic of searching for work all day in these applications, there are more possibilities than if you only do it once: “What it happens if you do it just one once a day? “Probably, when you already applied, about 500 people had already done so before,” Boris recalled. Finally, the Venezuelan explained that this way of finding work urgently is something that has worked for him since he arrived in Spain. Of course, he has advised all those who arrive in the country to have their documentation in order to be able to start working as soon as possible without having to go through procedures.

