A teacher in Venezuela needed in January the equivalent of 36 times his salary to pay the basic food basket, valued that month at $ 476.82 for a representative family of five people, according to a report released this Saturday by the OENEGÉ CENTER for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (CENDAS-FVM).

The average salary of teachers and teachers, some $ 13.30 per monthrepresents 2.8% of the cost of the basket and represents a 97.2%deficit, According to the CENDAS report.

In January, according to the organization, a Venezuelan family of five members needed $ 15.89 a day To be able to buy the 60 products that make up the food basket in the country.

On February 6, the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance (OVF), an independent entity outside the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), indicated that January inflation in Venezuela closed at 7.9%, 6.9 points less than in December When it ended by 14.8%.

The BCV, the only official issuing entity with competence to inform about the behavior of inflation, does not report this data since October 2024, when it closed by 4%, a increase of 3.2 points With respect to September of that year, when it closed at 0.8%.

Since March 2022, the minimum wagereference for the rest of the remuneration, it has remained in 130 monthly bolivars (currently 2 dollars)amount that added to government bonds received by public employees – without incidence of labor benefits – reaches up to $ 132 per month, paid in bolivars at the official exchange rate.