Molina de Segura Saturday, April 10, 2021, 13:08



On Thursday a vehicle was recovered Audi Q7 that was stolen. The car, which was parked next to an old club in the municipality of Molina de Segura, was towed by a tow truck. The Local Police of Molina received the notice of a group of Murcia agents who were patrolling the area.