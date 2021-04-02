Police next to the car that crashed into a barrier near the Capitol, this Friday in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

A vehicle rammed one of the security barriers of the Capitol, in Washington, this Friday shortly after one in the afternoon and ran over two police officers who were guarding them. According to sources from the security forces Associated Press, the driver was shot. Both he and the wounded policemen have been transferred to a nearby hospital and the congressional complex remains closed for security.

The incident, of which the information is still scarce, has set off alarms in a city still marked by the assault on the Capitol suffered on January 6 and when the security barriers erected since then were just beginning to withdraw. The crash and shooting took place near one of the entry checkpoints to Congress, which is now in recess. The president, Joe Biden, had just left Washington, en route to the Camp David vacation home.

“A suspect is in custody. The two police officers have been injured. All three have been transported to the hospital, ”said the Capitol Police in their Twitter message. According to AP, the downed driver is in critical condition.