The United States Capitol has been closed this Friday due to an external security threat, after a vehicle rammed into one of the barricades that protect the building, wounding two policemen. The suspect left the vehicle after the impact with the barrier brandishing a knife, at which point the agents fired at him, CNN has reported.

At the time of his arrest, the occupant of the vehicle was conscious and was taken to hospital, where he died shortly thereafter. The two officers injured, at least one of them by a knife, have also been transferred to the hospital.

Television images showed a blue car that had crashed into the security barrier of one of the streets leading to Congress from the United States. They also showed two people on stretchers, who appeared to be the wounded officers.

“There is a feeling that now going to work is something that has become dangerous. It’s very sad, “lamented the Democratic representative for California Rohit Khanna, who shortly before the event had left the Capitol offices.

No activity in the Capitol



Congress is without political activity for the Easter holidays, so that no member of the House of Representatives and the Senate was inside.

Since last January 6, hundreds of followers of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, leaving five dead, the Capitol has been heavily armored and the perimeter around the United States Congress has been expanded, although two weeks ago some of the the security fences.