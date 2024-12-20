A vehicle runs over dozens of people at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg

A car has run over several people at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg. The state government has declared to MDR public television that it was an attack and several people were injured.

The DPA news agency confirms that the driver has been arrested and that the market has closed. According to Saxony state public television from Magdeburg police sources, there would be at least one death.

The spokesman for the regional government of Saxony-Anhalt, Mathias Schuppe, has already confirmed the event to regional television MDR. According to several witnesses, the car, a dark BMW vehicle, drove directly into the crowd a few minutes after 7:00 p.m. and ran over several people.

The Police of the city of Magdeburg have made public a first report after 8:00 p.m. through the social network agents.

The Minister-President of the state of Saxony, Reiner Haseloff, is already on his way to the city to assess the situation.