The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a compensation claim filed by a vehicle owner against a maintenance center (garage), in which he requested that he be obligated to pay compensation for damages to the vehicle as a result of its “bad” paint.

The owner of the vehicle demanded that the owner of the garage be obliged to hand over the car to him in the condition it was in at the time of delivery, and to pay 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damage caused to him, indicating that he handed him the vehicle to paint it, and handed him 5000 dirhams for that, provided that he finishes it within 25 days, except That he had breached his obligations, while the defendant submitted a memorandum, in which he argued that the case could not be heard because it was previously decided by a ruling from the Commercial Court.

The defendant explained that he had previously handed over the vehicle to the plaintiff, used it for two months, then returned and said that the paint did not match the agreement, so he painted the vehicle again with materials brought by the plaintiff, but he refused to receive it.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff had demanded the same requests in the previous case. The court had decided to reject the request for compensation, for not verifying the damage, and therefore the court had to decide to reject the request.