This is how the traffic light has been after the impact. / LV

Appalling traffic accident in Murcia. The event took place during the afternoon of this Saturday, January 1. Two vehicles have collided at a junction regulated by traffic lights on the avenida Reino de Murcia with the old road of Zarandona.

After the first impact, one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic light, leaving the road littered with fragments of broken glass and remaining immobilized on the median. The impact has been of such magnitude that it has triggered the activation of the airbags. The other vehicle has completely lost the hood.

It is an accident that did not cause personal injury in the beginning, although both vehicles have suffered significant material damage.

The Local Police of Murcia is regulating traffic in the area. Everything indicates that one of the drivers has not respected the prohibition of passage.