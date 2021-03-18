Dubai Civil Defense controlled a fire in a vehicle on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, according to the media spokesman, who indicated that the Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at 7.22 minutes on Wednesday evening about the accident towards the Emirate of Sharjah, near International City, and immediately moved Fire brigade and rescue team, Nad Al Sheba, to the site of the accident.

He added that upon arrival within eight minutes, it became clear that the accident was moderate and the fire moved to the trees near the road, which required urgent support.





