WASHINGTON. The terrorism nightmare descends on the United States which is preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving Day today. A car exploded in Niagara Falls along the Rainbow Bridge which separates Canada from the State of New York. According to reconstructions, a car with two people on board passed through a first checkpoint, then headed for a secondary checkpoint. During the short journey, the car attempted to avoid a car and accelerated, skipped the lane that separates the flow of entry and exit from the United States and crashed into the barrier and some bins. Two people – the occupants of the car – died; a 27-year-old customs official was slightly injured.

Canadian officials denied that the car was headed for the United States, as had initially been believed. Indeed, the entire sequence (the first check and the crash with explosives at a subsequent checkpoint occurred on US territory).

The Canadian authorities in agreement with the US authorities have sealed the border posts in the area, four bridges have been closed. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a short speech in Parliament where he described the situation as “very serious”. President Biden was notified of the incident.

Sources told Fox News that it was “an attempted terrorist attack.” According to what was leaked, in fact, explosives were found in the car, probably kept in a suitcase.

However, the reconstruction has not found official confirmation. While the dynamics of the accident are quite clear – there is video footage of the area – it has not yet been established what caused the car to explode: whether it was the impact against something or whether it was a device. Reuters, citing investigative sources, instead wrote of a “reckless driver who caused the car to crash, causing the explosion”. The FBI has opened an investigation but has not yet advanced any hypotheses. However, some sources close to the investigation told the Washington Post, there would be no links to terrorism.

However, the alert was immediately raised, at Buffalo international airport every car was subjected to inspections with explosive-sniffing dogs. Controls were also intensified inside the airport which however did not suffer any delays.

On Monday, John Kirby, spokesman for the US Security Council, said that intelligence had not picked up signs “of imminent danger and threat” in the week of Thanksgiving.