The Vatican has experienced moments of great tension after eight in the afternoon this Thursday. A vehicle has entered through the Santa Anna door, the entrance through which tourists usually look out and through which the Vatican pharmacy is accessed, and has bypassed the controls of the Gendarmerie and the Swiss Guard. The driver has first tried to access the enclosure in a relatively normal way. But when he was denied access (only authorized vehicles can pass), he backed up and accelerated again, breaking through the protection barriers that prevented him from accessing the small state and heading down the street that leads to the central part.

The story, offered two hours later by the Vatican Secretariat of State, illustrates the tension experienced. An inspector from the Gendarmerie, who was on duty at the time, took out his weapon and fired at the rear tires of the vehicle. The projectile only hit the bumper, and the car continued its march in the direction of one of the central patios (the place where the authorities are usually received). No one knew at the time if it could be a terrorist act or a person with problems.

According to the same story, the gendarmerie activated the alarm and warned the surveillance that was a few meters above, in the Patio de San Damaso, of what had happened. At that time, the guards closed the Zecca Gate, which allows subsequent access to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Santa Marta square (where the Pope lives). A time in which the vehicle has managed to reach the Patio de San Damaso, where the driver, seeing himself cornered, has left by his own foot.

The man, around 40 years old according to the same sources, has undergone a medical inspection by the Vatican Health Directorate, which has diagnosed a “serious state of psychophysical disturbance.” Currently, the individual is detained in a cell of the Gendarmerie and will be made available to the judicial authority of the Holy See.

